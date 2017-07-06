Traders say business as usual at China-N.Korea border



By Joanna CHIU



Dandong, China (AFP) July 6, 2017



The pro-Western and pro-Soviet states of West and East Germany reunified after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, becoming one of the most stable and prosperous democracies in the world.

"This is a concern that lies close to our hearts because we know from our own experience what a divided country means, and how happy we were when we were able to restore German unity in 1989," said Merkel.

G20 host Merkel also spoke out in favour of punitive action against the North, saying that discussions between her and Moon later Wednesday "will focus on how best we can react, how we can keep up the pressure, how we can further ramp up sanctions".

Moon is due to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump on Thursday evening.

"At the G20 summit, we will discuss this with various government representatives," he said, two days before the gathering of world leaders in the port city of Hamburg.

"That is a major threat and provocation. North Korea should stop immediately and that's why we will examine possibilities of ramping up sanctions," said Moon in Berlin before talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Trucks still line up bumper-to-bumper on the "Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge" to bring goods from North Korea into China even as Beijing faces massive pressure to strangle its Communist ally economically.

Some two dozen trucks awaited clearance to enter the border city of Dandong, through which 70 percent of North Korea's trade passes, a day after Pyongyang successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday.

While United Nations sanctions do not ban all trade with North Korea, US President Donald Trump has berated China for not doing more to cut off more sources of cash that have kept the reclusive regime afloat.

The US administration is now leading a new push at the UN to impose tougher sanctions on Pyongyang after Trump complained that trade between China and North Korea had surged in the first quarter.

Traders in Dandong acknowledge that it is business as usual at the border, with taxi drivers saying they have not seen a dip in the number of North Korean merchants visiting the city in recent days.

Gold is among the raw materials from North Korea that are banned under UN sanctions.

But the manager of a store selling "North Korean speciality products" on the boardwalk of the Yalu River said her employees have had no trouble going across the border to purchase gold and silver in recent months.

The manager, who refused to give her name, said the raw material is sent to factories in the southern city of Guangzhou, where it is made into rings and bracelets.

"It's cheaper to buy from North Korea, so the prices we offer shoppers are cheaper than what they can normally find in China," she said.

"We operate as normal. We have been working with the same North Korean suppliers for years."

A clerk in another gift shop down the street, which employs a similar business model for its gold jewelry, said she does not know about any disruptions.

"Most of our products are actually made in China, but items such as these traditional dresses are made by North Korean workers who have come over to Dandong to work in textile factories," said the Chinese clerk, surnamed Yan.

Trump complained on Wednesday that trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40 percent in the first quarter. Official Chinese customs data shows a 37.4 percent rise in yuan terms and 30.6 percent in US dollars.

But China decided to stop buying North Korean coal in February and total imports from the North have steadily dropped every month from $207 million in January to $99 million in April.

- 'We live together comfortably' -

Riverboat operator Heng Ge, who brings tourists close to North Koreans on the shore, said that despite the precarious political environment, Chinese curiosity about their neighbours has not waned.

"Our tours are often packed. Chinese people really want to see what the lives of ordinary North Korean people are like, and want to see North Korean soldiers up close. This hasn't changed," Heng said.

Dandong residents say they are grateful for the benefits the city reaps from acting as both a trade and cultural exchange point between the two countries.

"Other Chinese might have hostile feelings toward our Korean neighbours," said Peng Li, a local souvenir vendor. "But here in Dandong, we live together comfortably."

Beijing (AFP) July 4, 2017





China defended its "relentless efforts" to resolve the North Korea nuclear issue on Tuesday following a Twitter outburst from US President Donald Trump, as Pyongyang claimed to have tested an intercontinental ballistic missile. The US president has piled pressure on China to use its diplomatic and economic clout over North Korea, its Communist ally, to persuade Pyongyang to stop its nuclear ... read more

Related Links

