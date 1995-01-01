Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
Trump, Moon agree to end limits on payload of S. Korean missiles
 by Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) Sept 4, 2017


US President Donald Trump and South Korea's leader Moon Jae-In agreed Monday to remove limits on the payload of the South's missiles, Seoul's presidential office said, as the UN Security Council met to discuss a response to Pyongyang's sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

The two leaders in a phone call "agreed to lift the cap on missile payload of South Korea as an effective countermeasure" against Pyongyang's test on Sunday of what it described as a hydrogen bomb designed for a long-range missile, the presidential office said in a statement.

Seoul was previously restricted to a maximum warhead weight of 500 kilogrammes (1100 pounds) on its ballistic missiles, according to a bilateral agreement with the United States signed in 2001.

Tensions have mounted on the Korean peninsula following a series of missile launches by the North, including two launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that apparently brought much of the US mainland into range.

As Pyongyang's stand-off with the US escalates, calls are also increasing in South Korea for Seoul to build nuclear weapons of its own to defend itself against the North.

The South, which hosts 28,500 US troops to defend it, is banned from building its own nuclear weapons under a 1974 atomic energy deal it signed with Washington, which instead offers a "nuclear umbrella" against potential attacks.

South Korea's defence ministry said it was already strengthening its national defences, in part by deploying more US-made Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile launchers.

Seoul also fired an early-morning volley of ballistic missiles Monday in an exercise simulating an attack on the North's nuclear test site.

MISSILE NEWS
Iran tests home-grown air defence system: official
 Tehran (AFP) Sept 3, 2017
 Iran has tested its home-grown air defence system, designed to match the Russian S-300, the head of the Revolutionary Guards' air defence has said. "In parallel with the deployment of the S-300, work on Bavar-373 system is underway," Farzad Esmaili told state broadcaster IRIB late Saturday. "The system is made completely in Iran and some of its parts are different from the S-300. All of ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
S.Korea, US to deploy more anti-missile defences: Seoul

 S. Korea launches missile drill after North's nuclear test

 US cites its nuclear capabilities in defense against N.Korea

 Black Construction wins Guam contract
MISSILE NEWS
GenDyn unit tapped for more Hydra-70 rockets

 Raytheon receives contract to develop anti-ship Tomahawk cruise missile

 Iran tests home-grown air defence system: official

 Orbital ATK rolls out missile software upgrade
MISSILE NEWS
TED: Phones and drones transforming healthcare

 Lockheed pairs drone with counter-UAS system

 Drones relay RFID signals for inventory control

 Army concludes MAST program for small autonomous drone swarms
MISSILE NEWS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Industry team demonstrates Low Cost Terminal for AEHF satellites

 Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract
MISSILE NEWS
Army, Marines order new barrels for lightweight artillery

 BAE to demonstrate digital design technology for defense systems

 AM General awarded $2.2B contract for high-mobility utility vehicles

 British air force opens ground combat to women
MISSILE NEWS
Middle East conflicts boost Bulgarian arms exports

 Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers

 Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services
MISSILE NEWS
BRICS leaders 'strongly deplore' N.Korea nuclear blast

 Granite, Obayashi preparing new Marine base on Guam

 US orders Russia to close San Francisco consulate

 US urges Russia to open war games to media
MISSILE NEWS
A more complete picture of the nano world

 What the world's tiniest 'monster truck' reveals

 Carbon nanotubes worth their salt

 Nanotechnology gives green energy a green color



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement