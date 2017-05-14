Trump calls for tougher sanctions after N. Korea missile

Beijing (AFP) May 14, 2017 - China called for "restraint" after North Korea's latest missile test on Sunday, warning against ramping up tensions in the region.

The missile flew more than 700 kilometres (435 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan (East Sea) surrounded by the Korean peninsula, Japan and the Russian far east.

"China opposes the DPRK's violation of the (UN) Security Council's resolutions," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"All relevant parties should exercise restraint and refrain from further aggravating tensions in the region," it said.

China has been under growing pressure, particularly from the United States, to help rein in the North's leader Kim Jong-Un and the missile test is likely to embarrass Beijing, which is hosting a summit Sunday to promote its ambitious global trade infrastructure project.

China, the isolated North's sole major ally and economic lifeline, has been reluctant to exert pressure to upset the status quo in Pyongyang and risk an influx of refugees from its neighbour.

A North Korean delegation was expected to attend the meeting in the Chinese capital.

US Treasury considering 'every tool' to sanction North Korea

Washington (AFP) May 14, 2017 - The US Treasury Department said it is looking at "every tool in its arsenal" to cut off sources of international financing for illegal activities in North Korea.

"We don't comment on future sanctions, but we are obviously going to consider every tool in our arsenal to combat any illicit activity and terror financing," a senior Treasury Department official said on Saturday.

The official spoke before North Korea fired a ballistic missile in an apparent bid to test US resolve and the South's new president.

"We are entertaining all the tools in our arsenal," said the official, which include programs originating from the offices of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence and Foreign Assets Control.

After Sunday's missile test President Donald Trump called on "all nations" to impose "far stronger sanctions against North Korea."

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaking earlier Saturday, said the fight against terrorism financing was a major concern at the G7 gathering of finance chiefs in Bari, Italy.

While international trade is important, "the biggest focus is working with our partners on terror financing," Mnuchin told reporters returning to Washington from the Bari event.

After meetings with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, Mnuchin "underscored the importance of working together to address the threats posed by North Korea," the Treasury Department said.

North Korean missile 'no danger' to Russia: defence ministry

Moscow (AFP) May 14, 2017 - The ballistic missile fired by North Korea on Sunday did not pose a threat to Russia, landing about 500 kilometres from its border, the Russian defence ministry said after Washington suggested that Moscow would be angry.

"This missile launch represented no danger for the Russian Federation," according to a defence ministry statement carried by Russian state news agencies.

"The Russian missile attack warning systems followed the ballistic target during its 23-minute flight until its landing in the central part of the Sea of Japan (about 500 kilometres from Russian territory)," it said.