Trump calls for tougher sanctions after N. Korea missile
 By Jung Ha-Won
 Seoul (AFP) May 14, 2017


China calls for 'restraint' after N.Korea missile test
Beijing (AFP) May 14, 2017 - China called for "restraint" after North Korea's latest missile test on Sunday, warning against ramping up tensions in the region.

The missile flew more than 700 kilometres (435 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan (East Sea) surrounded by the Korean peninsula, Japan and the Russian far east.

"China opposes the DPRK's violation of the (UN) Security Council's resolutions," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"All relevant parties should exercise restraint and refrain from further aggravating tensions in the region," it said.

China has been under growing pressure, particularly from the United States, to help rein in the North's leader Kim Jong-Un and the missile test is likely to embarrass Beijing, which is hosting a summit Sunday to promote its ambitious global trade infrastructure project.

China, the isolated North's sole major ally and economic lifeline, has been reluctant to exert pressure to upset the status quo in Pyongyang and risk an influx of refugees from its neighbour.

A North Korean delegation was expected to attend the meeting in the Chinese capital.

US Treasury considering 'every tool' to sanction North Korea
Washington (AFP) May 14, 2017 - The US Treasury Department said it is looking at "every tool in its arsenal" to cut off sources of international financing for illegal activities in North Korea.

"We don't comment on future sanctions, but we are obviously going to consider every tool in our arsenal to combat any illicit activity and terror financing," a senior Treasury Department official said on Saturday.

The official spoke before North Korea fired a ballistic missile in an apparent bid to test US resolve and the South's new president.

"We are entertaining all the tools in our arsenal," said the official, which include programs originating from the offices of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence and Foreign Assets Control.

After Sunday's missile test President Donald Trump called on "all nations" to impose "far stronger sanctions against North Korea."

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaking earlier Saturday, said the fight against terrorism financing was a major concern at the G7 gathering of finance chiefs in Bari, Italy.

While international trade is important, "the biggest focus is working with our partners on terror financing," Mnuchin told reporters returning to Washington from the Bari event.

After meetings with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, Mnuchin "underscored the importance of working together to address the threats posed by North Korea," the Treasury Department said.

North Korean missile 'no danger' to Russia: defence ministry
Moscow (AFP) May 14, 2017 - The ballistic missile fired by North Korea on Sunday did not pose a threat to Russia, landing about 500 kilometres from its border, the Russian defence ministry said after Washington suggested that Moscow would be angry.

"This missile launch represented no danger for the Russian Federation," according to a defence ministry statement carried by Russian state news agencies.

"The Russian missile attack warning systems followed the ballistic target during its 23-minute flight until its landing in the central part of the Sea of Japan (about 500 kilometres from Russian territory)," it said.

President Donald Trump called for tougher sanctions against North Korea after it fired a ballistic missile Sunday in an apparent bid to test the South's new liberal president and the US.

"Let this latest provocation serve as a call for all nations to implement far stronger sanctions against North Korea," the White House said in a brief statement.

The missile flew more than 700 kilometres (435 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan (East Sea), surrounded by the Korean peninsula, Japan and the Russian far east.

It impacted "so close to Russian soil ... the president cannot imagine that Russia is pleased," the White House said.

North Korea "has been a flagrant menace for far too long," it said.

China, which has been under growing pressure from Washington to help rein in North Korea, called for restraint.

"All relevant parties should exercise restraint and refrain from further aggravating tensions in the region," the foreign ministry said.

Multiple sets of UN and US sanctions against North Korea have done little to deter Pyongyang from pursuing its nuclear and missile ambitions.

Before the missile test, the US Treasury said it was considering "every tool in our arsenal" to cut off sources of international financing for illegal activities in the North.

Trump has threatened military action but recently appeared to have softened his stance, saying he would be "honoured" to meet leader Kim Jong-Un under the right conditions.

New South Korean President Moon Jae-In, who was inaugurated on Wednesday, slammed the missile test as a "reckless provocation" after holding an emergency meeting with national security advisors.

He said the government strongly condemned this "grave challenge to the peace and security of the Korean peninsula and the international community," his spokesman Yoon Young-Chan said.

- 'Seeking leverage' -

Moon, unlike his conservative predecessors, advocates reconciliation with Pyongyang but warned Sunday that dialogue would be possible "only if the North changes its attitude".

Moon had said in his inauguration speech that he was willing to visit Pyongyang "in the right circumstances" to defuse tensions on the Korean peninsula.

"The North is apparently trying to test Moon and see how his North Korea policy as well as policy coordination between the South and the US will take shape," said Yang Moo-Jin, professor at the University of North Korea Studies in Seoul.

The launch was also aimed at "maximising the North's political leverage" ahead of possible negotiations with the US, as Pyongyang and Washington both recently signalled they were open to talks, he added.

"The North wants to show before negotiations that their precious, powerful weapon is not something they would give up so easily," Yang said.

Moon and Washington have signalled an interest in negotiations to ease months of tensions.

Choe Son-Hui, a senior official at the North's foreign ministry handling its US policy, also said Saturday the North would be willing to hold talks with the US if the conditions are right.

The missile test is likely to embarrass Beijing, which is hosting a summit Sunday to promote its ambitious global trade infrastructure project.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed the Korean peninsula situation on the sidelines of the meeting and "both parties expressed their concern over the escalation of tensions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

China, the isolated North's sole major ally and economic lifeline, has been reluctant to exert pressure to upset the status quo in Pyongyang and risk an influx of refugees from its neighbour.

- 'Fast progress' -

The latest test was also the North's first launch since a controversial US missile defence system deployed in the South became operational on May 2 and follows a failed April 29 ballistic missile test.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe slammed the latest missile launch as "totally unacceptable" and a "grave threat" to Tokyo.

A recent launch in March saw three North Korean missiles fall provocatively close to Japan, sparking alarm in Tokyo.

The North has staged two atomic tests and dozens of missile launches since the start of last year in its quest to develop a missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the US mainland.

The US Pacific Command said Sunday's launch did not appear to be an ICBM.

Yang said however it showed "fast progress" in Pyongyang's missile capability.

The missile was fired from a site near the northwestern city of Kusong. A previous test at the same site in February sent a missile 500 kilometres, far less than Sunday's launch.

NUKEWARS
S. Korea's Moon sworn in, says willing to go to North
 Seoul (AFP) May 10, 2017
 South Korea's new president was sworn in on Wednesday, just a day after a landslide election victory, and immediately declared his willingness to visit Pyongyang amid high tensions with the nuclear-armed North. Left-leaning Moon Jae-In, a former human rights lawyer, backs engagement with North Korea in the quest for peace - in contrast to the threatening rhetoric from the Trump administrati ... read more
