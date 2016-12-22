Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILPLEX
Trump calls on Boeing to offer quote for F-35 rival
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Dec 22, 2016


President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday said he had asked Boeing to provide a price estimate for a new F-18 fighter jet, after bemoaning the soaring costs of Lockheed Martin's F-35 stealth fighter.

"Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!" Trump tweeted.

His message came the day after he met with some of the US military's top brass to discuss ways of reducing costs, particularly for the F-35 program.

Trump also met with Lockheed CEO Marillyn Hewson and Boeing chief Dennis Muilenburg.

With a current development and acquisition price tag already at $379 billion for a total of 2,443 F-35 aircraft -- most of them destined for the Air Force -- the F-35 is the most expensive plane in history, and costs are set to go higher still.

Once servicing, maintenance and other costs for the F-35 are factored in over the aircraft's lifespan through 2070, overall program costs have been projected to rise to as much as $1.5 trillion.

The next-generation F-35 fighter has been under development since 2001 and both the US Marine Corps and the Air Force have already taken delivery of some of their first planes.

The F/A-18 Super Hornet does not have stealth capabilities and has been in use since the late 1990s.

Proponents of the F-35 tout its speed, close air-support capabilities, airborne agility and a massive array of sensors giving pilots unparalleled access to information. One version boasts short takeoff and vertical landing capabilities.

Lockheed Martin describes the plane's stealth capabilities as unprecedented, allowing it to evade the most sophisticated missile systems.

Trump last week tweeted that F-35 program costs were "out of control." He has also blasted Boeing over the costs for the replacement Air Force One presidential jet.

Lockheed was down 1.90 percent at $248.00 in after-hours trading at 22:45 GMT, while Boeing was up 0.82 percent at $158.75


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MILPLEX
NATO to procure U.S. munitions for members
 Brussels (UPI) Dec 18, 2016
 NATO has signed an agreement with the United States to acquire precision-guided munitions for eight member countries. The countries are Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Spain, NATO said. Delivery of the initial NATO order of the air-to-ground munitions will take place between 2017 and 2019 and will include GBU 12 Paveway bombs and Pavewa ... read more

MILPLEX
U.S. Air Force approves Lockheed Martin's SBIRS ground system

 Raytheon to provide Patriot missile capability for undisclosed country

 Saudis intercept missile fired from Yemen

 US general says missile system in S. Korea in 8-10 months
MILPLEX
Successful flight test for Norwegian missile

 U.S. missile deal for Poland finalized

 U.S. Navy test fires Raytheon SM-6 missile at sea

 Raytheon to perform additional SM-3 Block IIA missile work
MILPLEX
QinetiQ acquires Meggitt Target Systems

 Malawi drone test centre to help with healthcare, disasters

 Amazon completes its first drone delivery, in England

 MBDA's Brimstone missile planned for Britain's Protector drone
MILPLEX
Underwater radio, anyone?

 U.S. Navy selects Raytheon for tactical radio production

 Japan to Launch First Military Communications Satellite on January 24

 Intelsat General to provide satellite services to RiteNet for US Army network
MILPLEX
Orbital ATK completes Zombie Pathfinder target test for U.S. Army

 U.K. MOD awards competitive Challenger 2 life extension contracts

 General Atomics contracted to support U.S. Army's Gray Eagle

 MBDA completes Enforcer tests
MILPLEX
Saudi projects drop in defence spending

 NATO to procure U.S. munitions for members

 Russia drops out of world's top 5 defense spenders

 US cancels weapons transfers to Saudi over Yemen campaign
MILPLEX
Japan's top court backs Tokyo in bid to relocate Okinawa base

 European populists link Berlin attack to Merkel policies

 Japan cabinet approves biggest defence budget

 China returns seized US naval sea drone
MILPLEX
Going green with nanotechnology

 Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared

 New aspect of atom mimicry for nanotechnology applications

 ANU demonstrates 'ghost imaging' with atoms



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.