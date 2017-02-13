Trump faces questions over 'outdoor Situation Room'

|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) Feb 13, 2017
Social media posts of Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe huddling with aides in a public dining room after North Korea's missile test raised questions Monday about his administration's handling of sensitive information.
The conversation -- which would ordinarily take place behind closed doors and be highly classified -- was captured on camera from close range by a member of Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday.
Facebook user Richard DeAgazio posted pictures of Trump huddling with aides and Abe and taking calls.
One caption of the now removed posts read: "The President receiving the news about the Missile incident from North Korea on Japan with the Prime Minister sitting next to him."
DeAgazio later wrote: "The Prime Minister Abe of Japan huddles with his staff and the President is on the phone with Washington DC. the two world leaders then conferred and then went into another room for hastily arranged press conference. Wow.....the center of the action!!!"
North Korea on Sunday launched a new ballistic missile, as it edges ever-closer to marrying nuclear and missile technology that could deliver a devastating payload to the continental United States.
When the president is away from the White House many such crisis conversations take place in a "Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility" -- or SCIF.
The facilities are normally out-of-bounds for individuals without security clearance and common digital devises such as unsecured mobile phones.
"There's no excuse for letting an international crisis play out in front of a bunch of country club members like dinner theater," said the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.
