SUPERPOWERS
Trump lashes out at Germany over trade and NATO, promises 'change'
 By Carlos HAMANN
 Washington (AFP) May 30, 2017


Italy backs Merkel call for stronger Europe in age of Trump
Rome (AFP) May 30, 2017 - Italy on Tuesday backed German Chancellor Angela Merkel's call for Europe to be a stronger player on the world stage in the era of Donald Trump and Brexit.

"We certainly share the idea that the future of Europe has to be in our own hands -- global challenges impose that," Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said after meeting his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau in Rome.

The centre-left leader added: "That does not take anything away from the importance of transatlantic relations or the alliance with the United States.

"But the importance we give to these ties cannot lead to us renouncing fundamental principles such as our commitments against climate change and for open societies and free international trade."

Gentiloni was speaking after Merkel made waves with weekend remarks in which she suggested that Brexit-bound Britain and a Trump-led United States may no longer be reliable partners for the European Union.

The German leader reiterated the main thrust of her remarks on Tuesday, saying the "current situation" gives Europe more reasons "to take our destiny into our own hands".

Both Merkel and Gentiloni stressed that a more prominent leadership role for Europe did not necessarily mean any less cooperation with the United States.

The eurozone's big three economies, Germany, France and Italy, are sharply at odds with the US over climate change, the future of international trade and the management of mass migration.

These divergences were aired at a summit of G7 leaders in Sicily at the weekend at which Trump found himself isolated over his threat to ditch the 2015 Paris accord aimed at slowing climate change.

Trump's abrasive style also helped sour the mood, according to diplomats present, but Gentiloni and Trudeau both stressed the importance of maintaining cordial relations.

Highlighting Canada's strong political and trade ties to Europe, Trudeau said: "We will always work together and highlight the shared values that are equally important on both sides of the Atlantic, including in the United States."

He said discussions on subjects of disagreement needed to continue on the basis of "openness, frankness and robust exchanges."

Trump has vowed to decide this week whether to pull the US out of the Paris framework on climate change but left his counterparts in the G7 with no idea of which way he was leaning.

Trudeau reiterated an argument made repeatedly to the US president in Sicily, saying: "With regard to climate change in particular, the only way to move forward is to protect the environment while creating the jobs we need for today and tomorrow."

Relations between the United States and Germany veered further toward crisis on Tuesday as President Donald Trump complained about the US trade deficit with Germany and said it must pay more for the NATO military alliance.

His censure follows a volley of criticism from Germany after the president concluded his first official tour abroad on Sunday, returning from Saudi Arabia, Israel, Brussels and then Italy for a G7 summit.

"We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Very bad for US This will change."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel had made waves in Berlin on Sunday, warning that the United States and Britain may no longer be completely reliable partners.

"Transatlantic ties are of paramount importance to us... but the current situation gives more reasons for... us to take our destiny in our own hands," she said, stressing that "Europe must become a player active in international affairs."

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel was blunter on Monday, slamming the US president's "short-sighted" policies that have "weakened the West" and hurt European interests.

During his trip, Trump rejected pressure from G7 allies to commit to abiding by the 2015 Paris climate accord and berated 23 of NATO's 28 members -- including Germany -- for "still not paying what they should be paying" toward the funding of the alliance.

- Weakening the West -

Days earlier, in Saudi Arabia, Trump had presided over the single largest US arms deal in American history, worth $110 billion over the next decade and including ships, tanks and anti-missile systems.

Gabriel said Monday that "anyone who accelerates climate change by weakening environmental protection, who sells more weapons in conflict zones and who does not want to politically resolve religious conflicts is putting peace in Europe at risk."

"The short-sighted policies of the American government stand against the interests of the European Union," he added, judging that "the West has become smaller, at least it has become weaker."

Germany's harsh words for Washington, traditionally a close ally, were highly unusual and came as relations have grown increasingly tenuous.

Merkel on Tuesday repeated her call for Europe to take control of its own destiny, but also dismissed any talk that Germany is shifting away from its old ally and pivoting East.

- Threatening retaliation -

Trump launched a salvo against German car exports to the United States last week, saying that "the Germans are bad, very bad" during a meeting with senior European officials in Brussels, the German weekly Der Spiegel reported.

He had begun attacking Germany and Merkel during his election campaign last year.

In keeping with his nationalist economic agenda, he hit out in particular at Germany's substantial trade surplus with the US, threatening to introduce customs duties in retaliation.

After a frosty meeting with Merkel in Washington in March -- which he initially described as "GREAT" -- he launched a diatribe the following day, accusing Germany of owing "vast sums of money" to NATO and the United States.

For her part, Merkel had called on Trump after his election to uphold the values of Western democracy following a divisive presidential campaign.

SUPERPOWERS
Merkel warns US, Britain no longer reliable partners
 Frankfurt Am Main (AFP) May 28, 2017
 Europe "must take its fate into its own hands" faced with a western alliance divided by Brexit and Donald Trump's presidency, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday. "The times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out. I've experienced that in the last few days," Merkel told a crowd at an election rally in Munich, southern Germany. "We Europeans truly have to ... read more
