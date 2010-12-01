Trump looks to boost defense funding -- but not enough for hawks

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) May 23, 2017
President Donald Trump's proposed 2018 budget calls for a significant jump in the Pentagon's vast budget, though it falls short of the historic spending bonanza sought by more hawkish Republicans.
Pentagon budget documents released Tuesday call for $574 billion in general defense funding, with an additional $65 billion for supplemental wartime spending -- for a total of $639 billion.
The proposed spending boost represents an increase of more than $50 billion -- about 10 percent -- over 2017 funding levels for the base budget, but an increase amounting to only about three percent over projections envisioned by the Obama administration.
Even though the United States already spends more on defense than the next seven nations combined, some lawmakers and Pentagon officials have long bemoaned spending caps introduced in 2011 as impacting all services.
"Since enactment of the Budget Control Act in 2011, the world has become a more dangerous place with rising terrorism and more aggressive potential adversaries," Pentagon comptroller John Roth said.
"The military has during that same period of time become smaller, readiness has eroded and modernization has been deferred. That's not a good place to be."
Trump in February promised what he said would be "one of the greatest military buildups in American history" but hawkish Republicans have said his proposed increases are insufficient.
Senior Republican Senator John McCain predicted the proposal would be "dead on arrival" when it reaches Congress.
"After years of budget cuts amid growing threats around the world, this budget request fails to provide the necessary resources to restore military readiness, rebuild military capacity, and renew our military advantage with investments in modern capabilities," McCain said.
The budget proposes building the number of active-duty troops from across the services up to 1,314,000 -- a slight increase from current levels.
And it would fund 70 F-35 stealth fighters, two Virginia Class submarines, dozens of new helicopters, thousands of precision-guided bombs and an array of other military hardware.
The additional money for defense would be offset by deep cuts to the State Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and a variety of social welfare programs.
"The world is a very dangerous place these days, so there is a compelling justification for this budget," said Lieutenant General Anthony Ierardi when asked why Americans should accept the extra spending.
Washington (AFP) May 20, 2017
Beijing systematically dismantled CIA spying efforts in China beginning in 2010, killing or jailing more than a dozen covert sources, in a deep setback to US intelligence there, The New York Times reported Sunday. The Times, quoting 10 current and former American officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the intelligence breach as one of the worst in decades. It said that ... read more
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement