Trump looks to boost defense funding -- but not enough for hawks
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) May 23, 2017


British military reports troop levels remain below stated needs
Washington (UPI) May 23, 2017 - Britain's Royal Army is continuing to suffer from low troop strength -- 5.1 percent below the number of needed full-time soldiers in April.

British Forces News, quoting Ministry of Defense figures, said the number of full-time soldiers fell to 78,407. The number is 4,000 soldiers short of the government's target of 82,000 active duty soldiers.

The figure of 82,000 is the number of full-time soldiers the government believes is necessary for the army to operate effectively, though the shortfall has been ongoing for about two years.

Over the past year, 7,340 personnel voluntarily left the service. That figure represents 5.4 percent of all its staff.

"Reasons for leaving the Armed Forces included the impact of service life on family and personal life and opportunities outside," British Forces News quoted an army document as stating.

Overall, the Ministry of Defense is 5.1 percent short of the target figure for full-time Army soldiers. The Royal Air Force is also suffering a 4.8 percent personnel shortage and the Royal Navy has a 2 percent shortfall.

President Donald Trump's proposed 2018 budget calls for a significant jump in the Pentagon's vast budget, though it falls short of the historic spending bonanza sought by more hawkish Republicans.

Pentagon budget documents released Tuesday call for $574 billion in general defense funding, with an additional $65 billion for supplemental wartime spending -- for a total of $639 billion.

The proposed spending boost represents an increase of more than $50 billion -- about 10 percent -- over 2017 funding levels for the base budget, but an increase amounting to only about three percent over projections envisioned by the Obama administration.

Even though the United States already spends more on defense than the next seven nations combined, some lawmakers and Pentagon officials have long bemoaned spending caps introduced in 2011 as impacting all services.

"Since enactment of the Budget Control Act in 2011, the world has become a more dangerous place with rising terrorism and more aggressive potential adversaries," Pentagon comptroller John Roth said.

"The military has during that same period of time become smaller, readiness has eroded and modernization has been deferred. That's not a good place to be."

Trump in February promised what he said would be "one of the greatest military buildups in American history" but hawkish Republicans have said his proposed increases are insufficient.

Senior Republican Senator John McCain predicted the proposal would be "dead on arrival" when it reaches Congress.

"After years of budget cuts amid growing threats around the world, this budget request fails to provide the necessary resources to restore military readiness, rebuild military capacity, and renew our military advantage with investments in modern capabilities," McCain said.

The budget proposes building the number of active-duty troops from across the services up to 1,314,000 -- a slight increase from current levels.

And it would fund 70 F-35 stealth fighters, two Virginia Class submarines, dozens of new helicopters, thousands of precision-guided bombs and an array of other military hardware.

The additional money for defense would be offset by deep cuts to the State Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and a variety of social welfare programs.

"The world is a very dangerous place these days, so there is a compelling justification for this budget," said Lieutenant General Anthony Ierardi when asked why Americans should accept the extra spending.

China killed or jailed up to 20 US spies in 2010-12: report
 Washington (AFP) May 20, 2017
 Beijing systematically dismantled CIA spying efforts in China beginning in 2010, killing or jailing more than a dozen covert sources, in a deep setback to US intelligence there, The New York Times reported Sunday. The Times, quoting 10 current and former American officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the intelligence breach as one of the worst in decades. It said that ... read more
