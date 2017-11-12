Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SUPERPOWERS
China, Vietnam reach South China Sea 'consensus'; Trump offers to mediate
 By Jerome CARTILLIER
 Manila (AFP) Nov 12, 2017


China, Vietnam leaders reach South China Sea 'consensus'
Hanoi (AFP) Nov 12, 2017 - The Communist leaders of China and Vietnam reached a "consensus" on handling the contested South China Sea, Chinese state media reported Sunday, hours after US President Donald Trump offered to mediate in the dispute.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Vietnamese Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong during a state visit to Hanoi on Sunday, after Trump also visited the country.

Xinhua news agency reported that the Chinese and Vietnamese sides "reached an important consensus in accordance with leaders of the two parties and countries, to appropriately manage maritime issues, steadily advance all forms of maritime cooperation including joint development and jointly strive to uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea."

The report did not provide more details about the agreement.

China claims nearly all of the strategically vital sea, through which $5 trillion in shipping trade passes annually. It is also believed to sit atop vast oil and gas deposits.

Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have claims in the sea, and the dispute has long been seen as a potential trigger for conflict in Asia.

Days after the US leader met with Xi in Beijing, Trump made a surprise offer to Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang in Hanoi.

"If I can help mediate or arbitrate, please let me know... I am a very good mediator," Trump said.

The offer could irritate the Chinese government as it has repeatedly said the United States has no role to play in what it insists is a series of bilateral issues.

Vietnam has courted support from Washington in the row, in the face of Beijing's efforts in recent years to cement its claims by building artificial islands in disputed areas.

Those islands are capable of serving as military bases, and some of the rival claimants are concerned that China will soon establish de facto control of the waters.

Tensions spiked this year when Vietnam suspended an oil exploration project in an area of the sea also claimed by Beijing, reportedly over pressure from its powerhouse communist neighbour.

In 2014, China moved an oil rig into waters off Vietnam's coast, sparking violent protests in several Vietnamese cities.

US President Donald Trump offered Sunday to mediate in a territorial dispute over the resource-rich South China Sea, after years of Chinese island-building in the contested waters.

Trump's surprise proposal to insert himself into the decades-long row risked a backlash from China, which has repeatedly said the United States has no role to play in what it insists is a series of bilateral issues.

"If I can help mediate or arbitrate, please let me know... I am a very good mediator," Trump told Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang in Hanoi during an official state visit.

Hours later, the Communist leaders of China and Vietnam said they had reached a "consensus" on handling the disputed waters during a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Hanoi, according to the official Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The countries "reached an important consensus in accordance with leaders of the two parties and countries, to appropriately manage maritime issues, steadily advance all forms of maritime cooperation, including joint development and jointly strive to uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea," Xinhua reported.

China claims nearly all of the strategically vital sea, through which $5 trillion in shipping trade passes annually. It is also believed to sit atop vast oil and gas deposits.

Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have claims in the sea, and the dispute has long been seen as a potential trigger for conflict in Asia.

Vietnam has courted support from Washington in the row, as it and other claimants have been powerless to stop China's efforts in recent years to cement its claims by building artificial islands in disputed areas.

Those islands are capable of serving as military bases, and some of the rival claimants are concerned that China will soon establish de facto control of the waters.

Tensions spiked this year when Vietnam suspended an oil exploration project in an area of the sea also claimed by Beijing, reportedly over pressure from its powerhouse communist neighbour.

In 2014, China moved an oil rig into waters off Vietnam's coast, sparking violent protests in several Vietnamese cities.

Trump's offer came just before he flew to the Philippine capital of Manila for another regional summit.

- Thanks, but... -

However, his proposal was not immediately accepted by the Philippines, which under President Rodrigo Duterte has sought to defuse tensions with China over the row in favour of closer economic ties.

"We thank him for it. It's a very kind, generous offer because he is a good mediator. He is the master of the art of the deal," Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said when asked about Trump's offer.

"But of course the claimant countries have to answer as a group or individually and not one country can just give an instant reply because mediation involves all of the claimants and non-claimants."

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he had discussed the dispute with Xi when they met on the sidelines of APEC in the Vietnamese city of Danang on Saturday.

"He assured us again: 'Do not worry, you have all the rights of safe passage. That will also be applicable to all countries'," Duterte told reporters after arriving back in Manila.

But that assurance appeared to be based on a premise of China controlling the waters, and whether it would allow other countries to pass through them.

On Monday China and ASEAN are expected to announce in Manila that they have agreed to begin talks on a code of conduct for the sea.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will promote the agreement as an important breakthrough, Filipino foreign department spokesman Robespierre Bolivar told reporters last week.

However, the talks are not expected to begin until "sometime next year" and, at China's insistence, any agreement will not be legally binding, Bolivar said.

Vietnam had been pushing for the code to be legally binding. But with the Philippines acceding to China's demands, ASEAN agreed in August that it would not have any legal force.

China agreed in 2002 to begin talks on a code, but has delayed actually doing so while carrying out its expansionist strategy.

SUPERPOWERS
Who's great again? Trump faces 'king of China' Xi
 Beijing (AFP) Nov 7, 2017
 Xi Jinping and Donald Trump have one thing in common - they both want to make their nations great again. But while China's leader is on the rise, the US president arrives in Beijing laden down with heavy baggage. Xi will roll out the red carpet for Trump when his five-nation Asia tour takes him to China on Wednesday, bringing the leaders of the world's top-two economies together for the thi ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Sweden picks US Patriot missile system over European rival

 Missile from Yemen intercepted near Riyadh airport

 Russia conducts ballistic missile tests

 Report: Japan eyeing SM-6 missiles for defense program
SUPERPOWERS
Raytheon, Australia ink first deal for ground-based air defense system

 US accuses Iran of supplying missile to Yemen

 Raytheon receives $17M contract for missile targeting system

 Raytheon awarded $260M contract for Tomahawk missiles
SUPERPOWERS
NASA-Developed Drone Aircraft Offer One-of-a-Kind Capabilities

 Niger to let US forces arm drones in counter-terrorism fight

 Insitu awarded $9.2M for parts, sustainment of RQ-21A

 New RoboBee flies, dives, swims and explodes out the of water
SUPERPOWERS
SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system

 NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies
SUPERPOWERS
MBDA Inc. to produce parts for Small Diameter Bomb

 Swedish army to buy BONUS ammunition from BAE

 BAE receives $40M from Lockheed for sensor technology

 US court blocks Trump's military transgender ban
SUPERPOWERS
Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs
SUPERPOWERS
No decision on Trump, Putin meeting: Tillerson

 S. Korea to join three US aircraft carriers in drills

 France hikes defence spending, inches towards NATO goal

 US defence chief meets NATO to discuss IS, Afghanistan
SUPERPOWERS
Simple green synthesis is a breath of fresh air

 Subset of carbon nanotubes poses cancer risk similar to asbestos in mice

 New, simplified technique makes light metallic nanofoam

 Researchers show how nanoscale patterning can decrease metal fatigue



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement