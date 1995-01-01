Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
Trump says military action against N.Korea 'not inevitable'
 By Andrew BEATTY, Brian KNOWLTON
 Washington (AFP) Sept 7, 2017


Britain backs kicking N.Korean workers out of EU
Tapa, Estonia (AFP) Sept 8, 2017 - Britain backed Friday moves to expel North Korean workers from the European Union as part of fresh sanctions to punish Pyongyang after its latest nuclear test.

Foreign minister Boris Johnson told AFP there was a "wide measure of agreement" among his EU counterparts to forge ahead with new measures against Kim Jong-Un's regime after it carried out its sixth nuclear test on Sunday, its most powerful to date.

Washington is pushing for a UN Security Council vote on a resolution calling for tough new measures on the North, including an oil embargo, an asset freeze on Kim and an end to payments of North Korean guest workers.

Johnson said talks with his EU counterparts in Tallinn on Thursday had produced a "very very wide measure of agreement" on the need to do more to pile pressure on Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear programme.

"In a lot of EU countries there are a lot of DPRK workers who are sending remittances back to North Korea," Johnson said. The North's official name is the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

"There are sanctions you can impose, you can send them back and there's a wide measure of support for that," Johnson told AFP during a visit to British troops on a NATO base in northern Estonia.

When asked, Johnson confirmed he supported sending North Korean workers home from the EU.

Overseas workers, most of them posted in China and Russia, are a key source of revenue for Pyongyang. European diplomats say there are around 300 North Korean workers in the bloc, most of them in Poland

While the number is not huge, Germany's Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Thursday said it was important to move against them "because the money which is earned there, has only the purpose to be channelled into the nuclear programme".

Gabriel also said EU ministers had agreed to do more to track where the North is obtaining the technology it is using to develop nuclear weapons and missiles.

"If we know... where the material comes from to build missiles, to build nuclear weapons, I think that we have to put those counties under economic preassure in order to stop this," he said.

Efforts to boost sanctions face resistance from Russia and Pyongyang's chief ally China, which has long been reluctant to take measures that could trigger instability or a refugee exodus on its border.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that military action against a defiant North Korea after its recent powerful nuclear test was "not inevitable," though he again did not rule it out.

0Speaking in a White House news conference alongside the visiting leader of Kuwait, Trump said, "Military action would certainly be an option. Is it inevitable? Nothing's inevitable."

"It would be great if something else could be worked out," he said, while adding that if the US is left with no choice but to attack, "It will be a very sad day for North Korea."

Earlier this month North Korea tested what US officials now believe was a thermonuclear, or hydrogen, bomb -- which could have a much larger impact than a conventional nuclear weapon.

"We are still assessing that test," a senior administration official said on condition of anonymity. "So far there is nothing inconsistent with the North Korean claim that this was a hydrogen bomb, but we don't have a conclusive view on it yet."

Pyongyang says it has developed a miniaturized version of that weapon that could fit atop a long-range missile thought capable of reaching the US mainland.

As president, Trump has alternated between angry and provocative responses to North Korea's fast-developing nuclear and missile programs, and conciliatory remarks about the country and its leader Kim Jong-Un.

The United States is currently pressing China and other world powers to slap an oil embargo on North Korea and sanction Kim's assets.

"It's difficult for an economy to run without access to energy resources and North Korea doesn't drill its own oil, it's the lifeblood of its military," said the senior administration official.

"The amount of pressure that North Korea has been put under economically is still far short of the kind of sanctions that were applied to Iran and also to Iraq."

"There is a long way yet to go to make North Korea feel the kind of pressure that they clearly need to feel in order to change their calculus."

Officials refused to rule out the possibility of military strikes or the United States sending tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea, something that would rile Beijing, North Korea's neighbor and sole major ally.

"We are not kidding when we say all options are on the table," one official said.

Trump on Wednesday said that military action was not his "first choice," but only weeks earlier vowed to rain "fire and fury" on Pyongyang if the North did not stop threatening the United States and its allies.

Trump's top advisers have also issued sharply contrasting statements, sometimes within hours of each other.

While Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has stressed efforts for a diplomatic solution, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned that any North Korean aggression against the United States or its allies could bring "massive military retaliation" and even lead to the country's "total annihilation."

http://50.23.86.20/corcl/f?p=600:39:1050607550955648::NO:39:P39_ID:80353504

NUKEWARS
Japan, S.Korea push Putin over Pyongyang sanctions
 Vladivostok, Russia (AFP) Sept 7, 2017
 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday echoed South Korea's demand for more pressure on Pyongyang after its nuclear tests as the leaders of the two countries looked to grind down resistance from Russia's Vladimir Putin. "The international community must unite in applying the greatest possible pressure on North Korea," Abe said in a speech alongside Putin and South Korea's Moon Jae-in ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
S. Korea launches missile drill after North's nuclear test

 S. Korea, US deploy missile defence amid China protest

 US cites its nuclear capabilities in defense against N.Korea

 Aerojet Rocketdyne Providing Propulsion System Support to Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Program
NUKEWARS
Lockheed completes intitial design of helicopter-mounted missile jammers

 Trump, Moon agree to end limits on payload of S. Korean missiles

 British Royal Navy test fires Sea Ceptor missile

 Iran tests home-grown air defence system: official
NUKEWARS
Air Force preparing to launch fifth Orbital Test Vehicle mission

 TED: Phones and drones transforming healthcare

 Lockheed pairs drone with counter-UAS system

 Drones relay RFID signals for inventory control
NUKEWARS
Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Industry team demonstrates Low Cost Terminal for AEHF satellites
NUKEWARS
General Dynamics receives contracts for upgraded Abrams tanks

 Black Hills receives $49.9M contract for special 5.56mm

British air force opens ground combat to women

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract
NUKEWARS
Trump pushes hardware to allies -- and ups pressure on N.Korea

 Middle East conflicts boost Bulgarian arms exports

 Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers
NUKEWARS
Russia-linked Facebook accounts stoked US divisions

 India's army chief says China 'testing limits' after stand-off

 China holds military drill as North Korea tensions rise

 NATO on guard ahead of major Russian war games
NUKEWARS
UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle

 A more complete picture of the nano world

 What the world's tiniest 'monster truck' reveals

 Carbon nanotubes worth their salt



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement