Trump to Kim: My nuke button 'bigger,' as talks dismissed

|.
|.
|
|
By Issam AHMED
Washington (AFP) Jan 3, 2018
US President Donald Trump warned Kim Jong-Un Tuesday he has a "much bigger" nuclear button than the North Korean leader, as Washington dismissed the prospect of high-level talks between Pyongyang and Seoul.
Trump launched the highly personal missive on Twitter hours after his ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley described proposed dialogue between the two Koreas as a "band-aid" and said Washington would never accept a nuclear-armed Pyongyang.
Trump said: "North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.'
"Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"
The tweet was in reference to Kim's annual New Year address in which he warned he has a "nuclear button" on his table, but sweetened his remarks by expressing an interest in dialogue and taking part in the Pyeongchang Games next month.
South Korea has responded positively to Kim's overture, suggesting January 9 as a date for rare talks aimed at easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
But the US questioned whether talks could be taken seriously.
North Korea has rattled the international community in recent months with multiple missile launches and its sixth and most powerful nuclear test -- purportedly of a hydrogen bomb.
It has shrugged off a raft of new sanctions and heightened rhetoric from Washington as it drives forward with its weapons program, which it says is for defense against US aggression.
Pyongyang claims it needs nuclear weapons to protect itself from a hostile Washington and has striven to create a warhead capable of targeting the US mainland with an atomic warhead.
- Personal insults -
Earlier, South Korea's President Moon Jae-In welcomed Kim's comments as a "positive response" to Seoul's hopes that the Pyeongchang Olympics would be a "groundbreaking opportunity for peace"
The South's unification minister Cho Myoung-Gyon told a press conference Tuesday that Seoul was "reiterating our willingness to hold talks with the North at any time and place in any form."
"We hope that the South and North can sit face to face and discuss the participation of the North Korean delegation at the Pyeongchang Games as well as other issues of mutual interest for the improvement of inter-Korean ties," he added.
The Koreas, divided by a Demilitarized Zone since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, last held high-level talks in 2015 to try to ease tensions.
But Haley, the US Ambassador to the UN, told reporters Washington could not take the talks seriously "if they don't do something to ban all nuclear weapons in North Korea."
She said: "We consider this to be a very reckless regime. We don't think we need a band-aid and we don't think we need to smile and take a picture.
"We think we need to have them stop nuclear weapons and they need to stop it now," she said, warning: "We will never accept a nuclear North Korea."
Trump's tweet was also the latest in a series of personal insults the two leaders have traded since the US president took office a year ago.
Trump has mocked Kim as "fat" and a "little rocket man." Kim, for his part has described Trump as a "mentally deranged US dotard."
Washington (AFP) Dec 31, 2017
The United States is now closer than it has ever been to a nuclear war with North Korea, a former top US military officer warned Sunday, saying he saw little prospect of a diplomatic solution. Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, attributed the rising danger to Donald Trump's "incredibly disruptive" presidency. "And in my view, an incredibly dangerous climate e ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement