Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WAR REPORT
Turkey to press on with Syria operation despite Istanbul attack: deputy PM
 by Staff Writers
 Ankara (AFP) Jan 2, 2017


Turkey will press on with its military operation in Syria despite the deadly attack on an Istanbul nightclub that was a "message" against the campaign, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

"This was a message for our cross-border operations, above all the Euphrates Shield," he said, using the mission name of Turkey's campaign inside Syria.

"We will carry on our cross-border operations and Euphrates Shield and with determination."

Thirty-nine people were killed and dozens wounded on Sunday when a gunman stormed a popular Istanbul nightclub and sprayed bullets at revellers celebrating the New Year.

The shooting was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, which said it was in response to Turkey's intervention in Syria. Kurtulmus made no comment on the claim.

Turkish troops entered northern Syria on August 24 in support of pro-Ankara Syrian rebels, with the aim of ousting IS jihadists as well as Kurdish militia from the border area.

After a lightning successful start to the operation recapturing towns from IS including Jarabulus, the Turkish military has taken dozens of casualties as it tries to capture Al Bab where IS has put up a stronger fight to remain in control.

After Al Bab, the military intends to head west to Manbij.

"In Jarabulus, Al Bab, Manbij or wherever it needs to go, we will continue these operations until these terror organisations no longer remain a threat to Turkey," Kurtulmus said during a televised press conference in Ankara.

He said the attack was also because of Turkey's attempts to create peace in the region, after Ankara teamed up with Moscow to agree a ceasefire for Syria.

But he vowed: "Our initiatives for new peace in the Middle East will be realised."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Space War News





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
WAR REPORT
What do the Israelis and Palestinians want?
 Jerusalem (AFP) Dec 29, 2016
 The decades-old Israel-Palestinian conflict has returned to the spotlight after a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements and a major speech by US Secretary of State John Kerry. On Wednesday, Kerry warned Israel's ongoing settlement growth is threatening the prospect of a final peace deal with the Palestinians - the so-called two-state solution. What is the two-state solution? ... read more

WAR REPORT
Unidentified country orders Patriot system upgrade

 MBDA submits proposal for TLVS development in Germany

 Lockheed Martin receives $1.4 billion for Patriot missile sales

 U.S. Air Force approves Lockheed Martin's SBIRS ground system
WAR REPORT
Qatar, India, Italy purchase Raytheon Stinger missiles

 U.S. Navy orders 214 Raytheon Tomahawk missiles

 U.S. missile deal for Poland finalized

 Successful flight test for Norwegian missile
WAR REPORT
Britain, France continue drone development project

 Ford studies using drones to guide self-driving cars

 Bird-like drone uses feathers for a more precise flight path

 QinetiQ acquires Meggitt Target Systems
WAR REPORT
U.S. Navy selects Raytheon for tactical radio production

 Underwater radio, anyone?

 Japan to Launch First Military Communications Satellite on January 24

 Intelsat General to provide satellite services to RiteNet for US Army network
WAR REPORT
Oshkosh receives JLTV production modification

 Kongsberg contracted for M1A2 CROWS configuration

 Raytheon offers InSITE for U.S. Army training program

 BAE Systems to provide active protection for Dutch CV90 vehicles
WAR REPORT
Croatia charges top official over military contract bribe

 Saudi projects drop in defence spending

 Trump calls on Boeing to offer quote for F-35 rival

 NATO to procure U.S. munitions for members
WAR REPORT
New UN chief wants to meet Trump 'as soon as possible'

 India bans foreign funds of 20,000 charities: official

 McCain calls for permanent US troops in Baltics

 This is a drill: British army returns to Hong Kong
WAR REPORT
Going green with nanotechnology

 Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared

 New aspect of atom mimicry for nanotechnology applications

 ANU demonstrates 'ghost imaging' with atoms



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.