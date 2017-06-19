Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TERROR WARS
Two dead as suspected jihadists attack Mali tourist resort
 By Serge DANIEL
 Bamako (AFP) June 19, 2017


Suspected jihadists crying "Allahu Akbar" stormed a tourist resort popular with foreigners on the edge of the Malian capital Bamako on Sunday, briefly seizing more than 30 hostages and leaving at least two people dead.

The assault on the Kangaba Le Campement resort comes after a similar strike less than two years ago on a luxury hotel in Bamako, which lies in the south of the troubled country.

Four assailants were killed by security forces, Mali's security minister said late Sunday, without specifying if more were on the run.

Nearby residents had first reported the attack after hearing shots while smoke billowed into the air, with at least one building ablaze.

"It is a jihadist attack. Malian special forces intervened," Security Minister Salif Traore told AFP, adding that two people had been killed, including a Franco-Gabonese.

He later told journalists that "we have recovered the bodies of two attackers who were killed" and were searching for the bodies of two others.

"We were able to rescue around 36 guests and workers from the resort", including around 15 French nationals and a similar number of Malians, he added.

The special forces were supported by UN soldiers and French counter-terrorism troops.

Mali's army earlier said that one of the attackers was wounded and gave up his weapon. He also left behind "bottles containing some explosive substances", the security ministry said.

At least 14 people, both Malians and foreigners, were injured, according to the ministry.

A witness interviewed on local television ORTM said he saw a man arrive on a motorcycle who "started shooting at the crowd" followed by "two or three people" who came in another vehicle.

The landlocked west African country has been fighting a jihadist insurgency for several years, with Islamist fighters roaming the north and centre of Mali.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is scheduled to visit Bamako on July 2 for a meeting with five Sahel countries, "is following the situation very closely," the presidency told AFP Sunday.

- 'Increased threat of attacks' -

Several people rescued at Kangaba said assailants had shouted "Allahu Akbar (God is Greatest)", although no group has yet claimed responsibility.

The US embassy in Bamako had warned earlier this month "of a possible increased threat of attacks against Western diplomatic missions, places of worship, and other locations in Bamako where Westerners frequent".

At a France-Africa summit in Bamako in January, the owner of Kangaba, Herve Depardieu, had complained about the "alarming security information" given by foreign consulates "which seriously disturb our love of life and our freedoms".

In November 2015, gunmen took guests and staff hostage at the luxury Radisson Blu hotel in Bamako in a siege that left at least 20 people dead, including 14 foreigners.

That attack was claimed by Al-Qaeda's North African affiliate Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).

In March the same year, a grenade and gun attack on La Terrasse nightclub in Bamako killed five people, including foreigners.

The Kangaba, located on the eastern edge of Bamako, boasts accommodation in hut-style rooms, as well as restaurants and swimming pools, according to its website.

- State of emergency -

A state of emergency has been renewed several times since the Radisson Blu attack, most recently in April when it was extended for six months, but attacks are continuing.

In 2012 Mali's north fell under the control of jihadist groups linked to Al-Qaeda who hijacked an ethnic Tuareg-led rebel uprising, though the Islamists were largely ousted by a French-led military operation in January 2013.

But jihadists have continued to mount numerous attacks on civilians and the army, as well as on French and UN forces still stationed there.

The unrest has continued despite a 2015 peace deal between the government and Tuareg-led rebels offering partial autonomy to the north.

Sunday's attack is the latest in a series of high-profile assaults in north and west Africa, targeting locals and tourists.

In January 2016, 30 people were killed, including many foreigners, in an attack on a top Burkina Faso hotel and a nearby restaurant in the capital Ouagadougou. AQIM claimed the assault, saying the gunmen were from the Al-Murabitoun group of Algerian extremist Mokhtar Belmokhtar.

In March 2016, at least 14 civilians and two special forces troops were killed when gunmen stormed the Ivorian beach resort of Grand-Bassam, which was also claimed by AQIM.

The United Nations has a 12,000-strong force in Mali known as MINUSMA, which began operations in 2013.

It has been targeted constantly by jihadists, with dozens of peacekeepers killed, including five on Saturday.

France also has 4,000 soldiers in its Bakhane force in five countries -- Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso -- all of which are threatened by the jihadists across their porous borders.

sd/txw/boc/aph/klm

REZIDOR HOTEL GROUP

TERROR WARS
Philippine troops pound Islamists as death toll passes 300
 Marawi, Philippines (AFP) June 17, 2017
 Philippine troops pounded Islamist militants holding parts of southern Marawi city with air strikes and artillery Saturday as more soldiers were deployed and the death toll rose to more than 300 after nearly a month of fighting. Fires erupted and dark plumes of smoke rose from enclaves still occupied by the militants as the air force staged bombing runs to support ground troops struggling to ... read more
Related Links
 The Long War - Doctrine and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TERROR WARS
Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul

 Seoul trapped between a rock and a THAAD place; NK tests cruise missile

 S. Korea to freeze new THAAD deployment pending probe

 Russia nears deal to sell air-defence system to Turkey
TERROR WARS
Lockheed Martin receives MLRS rocket contract

 Raytheon receives contract for AIM-9X missiles

 BAE awarded contract for laser-guided rocket system

 French frigates getting cruise missiles
TERROR WARS
Leonardo debuts new target drone at Paris Air Show

 Pentagon Builds Robo-Wingmen to Fly With Manned Fighter Jets

 EU unveils plans to regulate drones by 2019

 Elbit Systems offer Airborne Wide-Area Persistent Surveillance Solution for HLS and Defense Needs
TERROR WARS
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
TERROR WARS
Transforming How Troops Fight in Coastal Urban Environments

 Raytheon receives Long Range Precision Fires contract

 BAE Systems integrates motion sensors in GXP software

 European country orders Elbit ground intel systems
TERROR WARS
Mattis, Dunford press Congress for increased, stable budgets

 Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale

 Dassault, Indian partner breaking ground on facility

 Ukraine touts defense industry to potential customers
TERROR WARS
Saudi says it does not need Turkish military base

 New Trump-era US-China dialogue set for June 21

 Trump says US committed to NATO's mutual defense pledge

 Juncker says Europe can no longer 'outsource' protection
TERROR WARS
Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology

 Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'

 Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 UNIST researchers engineer transformer-like carbon nanostructure



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement