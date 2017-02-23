UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair



by Staff Writers



Abu Dhabi (AFP) Feb 23, 2017



The United Arab Emirates announced Thursday it signed contracts worth a total of more than $5 billion to purchase weaponry during its international arms fair in Abu Dhabi this week.

The four-day International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), which kicked off Sunday, is one of the largest arms fairs in the Middle East. It is held every two years to showcase the latest in defence technologies and innovations.

The UAE, a longtime client of Western defence industries, signed an order with Raytheon of the United States worth more than $740 million but also with Russian arms exporter Rosoboronexport for anti-tank missiles valued at $710 million.

The final day on Wednesday resulted in contracts worth $930 million, organisers said, raising the total for the four days to $5.2 billion.

Oil-rich UAE is a key partner in the Saudi-led Arab military coalition that intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after Shiite Huthi rebels stormed the capital Sanaa and advanced on second city Aden.

It is also seen as an important regional ally in the US-led coalition's fight against the jihadist Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

UAE ordering locally produced armored vehicles

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UPI) Feb 23, 2017 - NIMR Automotive of the United Arab Emirates announced Thursday it is to supply the country's military with more than 1,750 armored vehicles.

The breakdown of the vehicle types, under several awards the UAE armed forces intends to issue: 1,500 JAIS 4x4 and 6x6 infantry fighting vehicles; more than 150 HAFEET 630A artillery support vehicles in both observation and command-and-control configurations; an 115 AJBAN 440A vehicles equipped with anti-tank guided missile systems.

"We are delighted and proud to have been selected to support the UAE Armed Forces expand its capability with our best-in-class military vehicles and technology." Dr. Fahad Saif Harhara, chief executive officer of NIMR said.

"These vehicles sit at the cutting edge of military technology, combining our proven platforms integrated with complex mission equipment. These agreements represent an important milestone in our company's history."

NIMR is a subsidiary of Emirates Defense Industries Company.

In addition to the three orders it is to receive, NIMR said it has also signed a cooperation agreement with Czech manufacturer VOP CZ for the marketing, distribution, production and after-sale support of the NIMR armored vehicles to the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.

Delivery of the vehicles to the UAE military are expected to begin next year. The monetary value of the orders was not disclosed.

NIMR announced the deals at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi.