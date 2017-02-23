Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILPLEX
UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair
 by Staff Writers
 Abu Dhabi (AFP) Feb 23, 2017


The United Arab Emirates announced Thursday it signed contracts worth a total of more than $5 billion to purchase weaponry during its international arms fair in Abu Dhabi this week.

The four-day International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), which kicked off Sunday, is one of the largest arms fairs in the Middle East. It is held every two years to showcase the latest in defence technologies and innovations.

The UAE, a longtime client of Western defence industries, signed an order with Raytheon of the United States worth more than $740 million but also with Russian arms exporter Rosoboronexport for anti-tank missiles valued at $710 million.

The final day on Wednesday resulted in contracts worth $930 million, organisers said, raising the total for the four days to $5.2 billion.

Oil-rich UAE is a key partner in the Saudi-led Arab military coalition that intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after Shiite Huthi rebels stormed the capital Sanaa and advanced on second city Aden.

It is also seen as an important regional ally in the US-led coalition's fight against the jihadist Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

UAE ordering locally produced armored vehicles
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UPI) Feb 23, 2017 - NIMR Automotive of the United Arab Emirates announced Thursday it is to supply the country's military with more than 1,750 armored vehicles.

The breakdown of the vehicle types, under several awards the UAE armed forces intends to issue: 1,500 JAIS 4x4 and 6x6 infantry fighting vehicles; more than 150 HAFEET 630A artillery support vehicles in both observation and command-and-control configurations; an 115 AJBAN 440A vehicles equipped with anti-tank guided missile systems.

"We are delighted and proud to have been selected to support the UAE Armed Forces expand its capability with our best-in-class military vehicles and technology." Dr. Fahad Saif Harhara, chief executive officer of NIMR said.

"These vehicles sit at the cutting edge of military technology, combining our proven platforms integrated with complex mission equipment. These agreements represent an important milestone in our company's history."

NIMR is a subsidiary of Emirates Defense Industries Company.

In addition to the three orders it is to receive, NIMR said it has also signed a cooperation agreement with Czech manufacturer VOP CZ for the marketing, distribution, production and after-sale support of the NIMR armored vehicles to the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.

Delivery of the vehicles to the UAE military are expected to begin next year. The monetary value of the orders was not disclosed.

NIMR announced the deals at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MILPLEX
SIPRI: Arms imports rise in Asia, Middle East
 Stockholm, Sweden (UPI) Feb 20, 2017
 Major arms imports in the Middle East rose by 86 percent between the periods of 2007-2011 and 2012-2016 and by 7.7 percent in Asia and Oceania. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, said Monday the arms import figures for the Middle East accounted for 29 percent of global imports during the 2012 to 2016 period, while Asia and Oceania accounted for 43 percent of ... read more

MILPLEX
Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment

 U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts

 New US Missile Hits Target in Space

 New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks
MILPLEX
Turkey finalizing S-400 missile deal with Russia

 Russia's Next Gen S-500 Prototype Launch Date Announced

 UAE orders MBDA anti-ship missiles

 Lockheed Martin completes tests with modernized TACMS missiles
MILPLEX
Born killers: French army grooms eagles to down drones

 Leonardo supplying radars for Patroller drones

 Ukroboronprom presents modified Phantom unmanned vehicle

 Milrem displays THeMIS modular unmanned ground vehicle
MILPLEX
Harris intros new wideband manpack radio system

 Russia showcases jam-proof communications system

 IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links
MILPLEX
UAE orders battle management system from Harris

 U.S. Marines place $150M order for Target Sight Systems

 Orbital ATK reports new orders for Bushmaster guns

 Russia ready to export new T-90 tank variant
MILPLEX
Global arms trade highest since Cold War: study

 SIPRI: Arms imports rise in Asia, Middle East

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition

 Germany, Norway expand defense industry coooperation
MILPLEX
Germany to boost troops as US urges more defence spending

 Poland ousts 90 percent of top brass in defence overhaul

 Pence reassures Europe, demands NATO funds

 Trump security advisor McMaster: tank battle hero of the Gulf War
MILPLEX
Liquid metal nano printing set to revolutionize electronics

 Switched-on DNA spark nano-electronic applications

 Nano-level lubricant tuning improves material for electronic devices and surface coatings

 Learning how to fine-tune nanofabrication



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement