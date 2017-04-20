Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
UN Security Council threatens new sanctions on N.Korea
 by Staff Writers
 United Nations, United States (AFP) April 20, 2017


Russia, US in spat over UN condemnation of N. Korea
United Nations, United States (AFP) April 20, 2017 - Russia on Thursday denied that it had blocked UN Security Council condemnation of North Korea's latest missile test and accused the United States of breaking off talks on an statement in an "abrupt manner."

The proposed US-drafted statement seen by AFP would have demanded that North Korea "conduct no further nuclear tests" and halt missile launches after Pyongyang carried out a failed test on Sunday.

Russia wanted to include language contained in previous statements and resolutions stressing the need to achieve a peaceful solution "through dialogue."

"We didn't block the statement. We are requesting to use the agreed language," Russian charge d'affaires Petr Iliichev said.

"We are ready to work on it and find a compromise, but the abrupt manner (with which) they stopped... I don't know," he told reporters.

Diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity appeared surprised that Russia would block condemnation that China, Pyongyang's ally, had been willing to support.

The row between Russia and the United States came ahead of a Security Council ministerial meeting next week on North Korea that will be chaired by US Secretary of States Rex Tillerson.

The UN Security Council on Thursday strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile test and threatened to impose new sanctions against Pyongyang for its "highly destabilizing behavior."

In a unanimous statement, the council demanded that North Korea "conduct no further nuclear tests," saying Pyongyang's "illegal missile activities" were "greatly increasing tension in the region and beyond."

The council threatened to "take further significant measures including sanctions" to address the crisis of North Korea's missile launches.

While previous statements have warned of further measures, the agreed text made specific mention of sanctions, signaling a tougher stance from the council.

"If we have to start looking at sanctions or other actions, we will," US Ambassador Nikki Haley told reporters.

The US-drafted statement was agreed upon after Russia insisted that language stressing the need to achieve a peaceful solution "through dialogue" was included in the final text.

Moscow had blocked an earlier version of the statement -- which comes after North Korea carried out a failed test on Sunday -- even though China, Pyongyang's ally, had expressed its support for it.

However, Russian charge d'affaires Petr Iliichev denied blocking the statement, saying the United States had broken off talks on a consensus position in an "abrupt manner."

Council statements are adopted by consensus among all 15 members.

"At the end of the day we realized that North Korea is a problem," Haley said.

"No one on the council wants to see North Korea move forward with any sort of testing or strikes," she added, saying that the agreed statement makes that "very clear."

The United States, which holds the rotating council presidency this month, has scheduled a ministerial-level meeting on North Korea next week, to be chaired by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

While no resolution will be adopted during the April 28 session, the United States and its allies are expected to turn up the pressure on China to use its leverage to rein in Pyongyang.

The council has imposed six sets of sanctions on North Korea -- two of which were adopted last year -- to significantly ramp up the punitive measures and deny Kim Jong-Un's regime hard currency revenue.

Pyongyang is seeking to develop a long-range missile capable of hitting the US mainland with a nuclear warhead, and has so far staged five nuclear tests, two of them last year.

US Vice President Mike Pence vowed on Wednesday that the United States would counter any North Korean attack with an "overwhelming and effective" response.

