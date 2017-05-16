Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
UN Security Council vows sanctions over N. Korea missile test
 by Staff Writers
 United Nations, United States (AFP) May 16, 2017


S. Korea, US to hold Washington summit in June: Seoul
Seoul (AFP) May 16, 2017 - South Korea's left-leaning new leader Moon Jae-In will travel to the US for a summit with President Donald Trump next month, Moon's spokesman said Tuesday, amid high tensions over the North's nuclear ambitions.

The summit will be held in Washington in late June, Yoon Young-Chan said, adding that details of the precise date and agenda would be decided later.

Moon backs engagement with nuclear-armed North Korea to try to reduce tensions, while Trump's administration has said military action was an option under consideration.

"We will prepare the summit as an opportunity to cement personal ties and friendship between the two leaders," Yoon said.

The announcement came a day after the North boasted a "successful" launch of the longest-range missile it has ever tested, sparking global alarm.

Tensions have been ratcheted up as Pyongyang and Washington exchanged hostile rhetoric, but Trump recently softened his posture, saying he would be "honoured" to meet the North's leader Kim Jong-Un.

Sunday's missile launch angered the White House which said the North had "been a flagrant menace for far too long" and called for tougher sanctions against Pyongyang.

Moon has said he would be willing to visit the North "in the right circumstances", but also slammed Sunday's launch as a "reckless provocation", saying dialogue would be possible "only if the North changes its attitude."

Tuesday's announcement came as Matt Pottinger, senior director for Asian affairs at the US National Security Council, vowed joint efforts to curb the North's military ambitions during a visit to Seoul.

Pottinger and his South Korean counterpart agreed that the two allies would seek "bold and practical" approach over the North, with dialogue with Pyongyang possible but only "when conditions are right", Yoon said.

The UN Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile test and vowed strong measures, including sanctions, to derail Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme.

North Korea's long-term bid to develop a credible nuclear attack threat to the US mainland saw it launch Sunday what appeared to be its longest-range missile yet.

Pyongyang said the new weapon -- called the Hwasong-12 -- was capable of carrying a "heavy nuclear warhead".

In a unanimous statement backed by the North's main ally China, the council on Monday vowed to punish Pyongyang's "highly destabilizing behavior" and demanded a halt to any further nuclear or missile tests.

Pyongyang carried out two atomic tests last year, and has accelerated its missile launch programme, despite tough UN sanctions aimed at denying leader Kim Jong-Un the hard currency needed to fund his weapons ambitions.

"There's a lot of sanctions left that we can start to do, whether it's with oil, whether it's with energy, whether it's with their maritime ships, exports," US Ambassador Nikki Haley told ABC television's "This Week".

"We can do a lot of different things that we haven't done yet. So our options are there."

The United States is in talks with China -- Pyongyang's main trading partner -- on a possible new sanctions resolution and the Security Council is expected to hold a closed-door emergency meeting starting around 2000 GMT Tuesday.

- 'A substantial advance' -

Kim personally oversaw Sunday's test, the official Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said, and pictures by state media showed him gazing at the missile in a hangar before the launch.

The missile was launched on an unusually high trajectory, before splashing down in the Sea of Japan (East Sea).

Analysts said the test suggested an actual range of 4,500 kilometres (2,800 miles) or more if flown for maximum distance.

"This is the longest-range missile North Korea has ever tested," Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in the US told AFP.

On the respected 38 North website, aerospace engineering specialist John Schilling said it appeared to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile that could "reliably strike the US base at Guam" in the Pacific, 3,400 kilometres away.

"More importantly," he added, it "may represent a substantial advance to developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)".

The North has made no secret of its quest to develop a missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental United States -- something President Donald Trump has vowed "won't happen".

KCNA cited Kim as saying the North would never succumb to what it called the "highly ridiculous" US strategy of "militarily browbeating only weak countries and nations which have no nukes".

"If the US dares opt for a military provocation against the DPRK, we are ready to counter it," it said.

- 'Reckless provocation' -

In April Pyongyang put dozens of missiles on show at a giant military parade through the capital, including one that appeared to be the type launched on Sunday.

There are doubts whether the North can miniaturise a nuclear weapon sufficiently to fit it onto a missile nose cone, and no proof it has mastered the re-entry technology needed to ensure it survives returning into Earth's atmosphere.

Sunday's test came less than a week after South Korea elected a new president, Moon Jae-In, who advocates reconciliation with Pyongyang and had expressed a willingness to visit the North to ease tensions.

But Moon slammed the latest launch as a "reckless provocation" and said dialogue would be possible "only if the North changes its attitude".

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the test was dangerous, but warned against attempts to "intimidate" Pyongyang.

Pyongyang could find itself the target of further global censure after security researchers reported Monday signs of a potential North Korean link to cyberattacks that have wreaked havoc on computer networks around the world.

In the first clues of the origin of the massive ransomware attacks, Google researcher Neel Mehta posted computer code that showed similarities between the "WannaCry" malware and a vast hacking effort widely attributed to Pyongyang.

Other experts quickly jumped on this as sign -- although not conclusive -- that North Korea may have been behind the outbreak.

NUKEWARS
Trump calls for tougher sanctions after N. Korea missile
 Seoul (AFP) May 14, 2017
 President Donald Trump called for tougher sanctions against North Korea after it fired a ballistic missile Sunday in an apparent bid to test the South's new liberal president and the US. "Let this latest provocation serve as a call for all nations to implement far stronger sanctions against North Korea," the White House said in a brief statement. The missile flew more than 700 kilometres ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
State Dept. approves UAE for possible PAC-3 missile buy

 US approves sale of $2 billion in missiles to UAE: Pentagon

 Russia's RS-28 Sarmat ICBM: Hypersonic Disaster for US Missile Defense Shield

 China demands halt to US missile shield in S.Korea
NUKEWARS
China says it tested new missile in northeastern sea

 Purchase of S-400 From Russia 'Might Signal Turkey's Estrangement From NATO'

 Tokyo subway halt for 10 minutes over NKorea scare

 Sweden orders additional anti-ship missiles from Saab
NUKEWARS
Latvian daredevil in 'drone-diving' world first

 U.S. Army awards contract for extended range drone

 Newest Secret US Spacecraft Returns to Earth After Over 700 Days in Space

 Lockheed Martin introduces quiet, lightweight variant of Indago drone
NUKEWARS
European country orders Harris tactical radios

 Israel orders satellite-on-the-go for military vehicles

 Elbit Systems receives Brazilian contract for C4ISR

 Genereal Dynamics stages successful test of military 4G network
NUKEWARS
U.S. Army testing Saab camouflage

 CAE wins UAV training contract

 Elbit introduces upgraded vehicle mortar system

 India seeks CBRN protective equipment
NUKEWARS
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

 Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
NUKEWARS
Manila, Beijing to open South China Sea talks next week: envoy

 Sri Lanka refuse Chinese submarine docking: official

 Putin the piano man plays Soviet-era tunes in Beijing

 Britain blocking EU military HQ: sources
NUKEWARS
Scientists print nanoscale imaging probe onto tip of optical fiber

 Scientists set record resolution for drawing at the one-nanometer length scale

 X-ray microscope optics resolve 50-nm features while eliminating chromatic aberrations

 Self-assembled nanostructures can be selectively controlled



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement