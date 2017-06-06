Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
IRAQ WARS
UN accuses IS of executing 163 civilians in Mosul on June 1
 by Staff Writers
 Geneva (AFP) June 6, 2017


Up to 100,000 children at risk in Iraq's Mosul: UNICEF
Baghdad (AFP) June 5, 2017 - Up to 100,000 children are in danger as Iraqi forces battle to retake west Mosul from the Islamic State jihadist group, the United Nations children's agency UNICEF said Monday.

Nearly eight months into the massive operation to recapture Iraq's second city, security forces have retaken all but a handful of areas in west Mosul from the jihadists.

But those areas -- Mosul's Old City and others nearby -- are still home to large numbers of civilians in grave danger from the fighting as well as from a lack of food, medicine and clean water.

"An estimated 100,000 girls and boys remain in extremely dangerous conditions in the Old City and other areas of west Mosul. Many are caught in the crossfire, and hospitals and other medical facilities have reportedly come under attack," UNICEF said in a statement.

"As the fighting continues, UNICEF calls on all parties in west Mosul to protect children and keep them out of harm's way at all times, in line with their obligations under humanitarian law," it said.

UNICEF said it has received reports of civilians including children being killed in west Mosul, some of them as they sought to flee.

The Mosul operation has taken a heavy toll on civilians, pushing more than 750,000 to flee their homes and leaving hundreds dead or wounded.

IS overran Mosul and swathes of other territory in 2014, but Iraqi forces backed by US-led air strikes have since recaptured much of the areas they lost.

The United Nations human rights chief on Tuesday accused the Islamic State group of murdering 163 civilians to prevent them from fleeing Iraq's western Mosul last week.

"The brutality of Daesh and other terrorist groups seemingly knows no bounds," said Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

"Yesterday, my staff reported to me that bodies of murdered Iraqi men, women and children still lay on the streets of the al-Shira neighbourhood of western Mosul, after at least 163 people were shot and killed by Daesh to prevent them from fleeing," he said in his opening address to the UN Human Rights Council.

"My staff have also received reports of missing people from this neighbourhood," he added, without providing further details.

His spokesman Rupert Colville told AFP that the killings were believed to have taken place on June 1.

IS seized Mosul in 2014, and the operation that began last October to retake the city has pushed hundreds of thousands of residents to flee their homes.

Iraqi forces have retaken all but a handful of areas around the Old City in western Mosul, but the jihadists are fighting in densely populated areas, and have used civilians as human shields at various points in the battle.

The United Nations warned at the end of May that up to 200,000 civilians may still be trapped in IS-held areas, facing shortages of food, water and medicine as well as deadly danger from the battle for the city.

Zeid on Tuesday condemned "in the strongest terms the cowardly and sickening attacks perpetrated against innocent people by callous terrorists operating in many parts of the world."

IRAQ WARS
Jihadists occupy civilian homes as Mosul battle rages
 Mosul, Iraq (AFP) June 4, 2017
 After jihadists turned the roof of his house into a sniper position, Owayid Mohammed and his family fled west Mosul in an escape that made him feel "reborn". "The Dawaesh took my house... and brought four snipers to the roof," said Mohammed, using a pejorative name for members of the Islamic State jihadist group which seized the city in 2014. "We stayed near them for about a week and mov ... read more
IRAQ WARS
IRAQ WARS
IRAQ WARS
IRAQ WARS
IRAQ WARS
IRAQ WARS
IRAQ WARS
IRAQ WARS
