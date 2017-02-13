Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
NUKEWARS
UN condemns N. Korea missile launch as Trump vows strong response
 By Carole LANDRY
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Feb 13, 2017


Trump faces questions over 'outdoor Situation Room'
Washington (AFP) Feb 14, 2017 - Social media posts of Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe huddling with aides in a public dining room after North Korea's missile test raised questions Monday about his administration's handling of sensitive information.

The conversation -- which would ordinarily take place behind closed doors and be classified -- was captured on camera from close range by a member of Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday.

Facebook user Richard DeAgazio posted pictures of Trump huddling with aides and Abe, and taking calls.

One caption of the now removed posts read: "The President receiving the news about the Missile incident from North Korea on Japan with the Prime Minister sitting next to him."

DeAgazio later wrote: "The Prime Minister Abe of Japan huddles with his staff and the President is on the phone with Washington DC. the two world leaders then conferred and then went into another room for hastily arranged press conference. Wow.....the center of the action!!!"

North Korea launched a new ballistic missile Sunday, as it edges ever-closer to marrying nuclear and missile technology that could deliver a devastating payload to the continental United States.

When the president is away from the White House, many crisis conversations take place in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility -- or SCIF.

The facilities are normally out-of-bounds for individuals without security clearance and common digital devises such as unsecured mobile phones.

The White House said that Trump was briefed in such a room "prior to dinner" and that no sensitive information was shared at the table.

"There is no one in that picture around him or whatever that isn't part of the US delegation or the Japanese delegation, they were reviewing the logistics for the press conference," said White House spokesman Sean Spicer.

"The president was subsequently briefed again in a classified setting, after the dinner, before they went out and spoke."

But Democrats were fuming, and quick to recall Trump's criticism of 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

"There's no excuse for letting an international crisis play out in front of a bunch of country club members like dinner theater," said the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

The UN Security Council on Monday unanimously condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile test as US President Donald Trump vowed to deliver a strong response to the provocation.

Backed by China, Pyongyang's main ally, the council agreed on a US-drafted statement describing the test-firing of the missile as a "grave violation" of UN resolutions and threatening "further significant measures."

The council met behind closed doors at the request of the United States, Japan and South Korea after Pyongyang announced it had successfully tested a new missile on Sunday, the first launch since Trump took office.

At a Washington news conference a few hours before the council meeting, Trump described North Korea as a "big, big problem" and vowed "we will deal with that very strongly."

The latest missile was launched from the western city of Kusong and flew east for about 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan (East Sea), South Korea's defense ministry said.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley called on the council to "use every available resource to make it clear to the North Korean regime -- and its enablers -- that these launches are unacceptable.

"It is time to hold North Korea accountable -- not with our words, but with our actions," she said in a statement.

UN resolutions bar North Korea from carrying out ballistic missile launches or nuclear tests.

But it conducted two nuclear tests and numerous missile launches last year in its quest to develop a nuclear weapons system capable of hitting the US mainland.

- No military solution -

The Security Council has imposed six sets of sanctions since Pyongyang first tested an atomic device in 2006.

Enforcing those measures is key to changing Pyongyang's behavior, Japan's Ambassador Koro Bessho said, cautioning that "it takes time."

"We need to keep on pushing. We are not looking for a military solution," he said.

"We will have a peaceful solution and the Security Council is the body that is most suited for that," he added.

The US Defense Department warned that the United States and its allies have the capability to shoot down any missile from North Korea.

Pyongyang is "very open and transparent about their desire to build this capability, and we are open about our ability to defeat it," Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said.

The United States is also working with Seoul to install a THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea, a move opposed by China.

France also called for ensuring that sanctions are fully implemented.

"It also implies on the European side working towards additional EU measures," French Ambassador Francois Delattre said, without elaborating.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the missile test and had called for a united international response to the "further troubling violation" of UN resolutions.

"The DPRK leadership must return to full compliance with its international obligations and to the path of denuclearization," he said in a statement, referring to North Korea.

China and the United States worked together to draft the two latest UN sanctions resolutions, aimed at curbing North Korea's export revenues and weakening its ability to build up its ballistic and nuclear technology.

- New type of weapon system -

The North's leader Kim Jong-Un "expressed great satisfaction over the possession of another powerful nuclear attack means which adds to the tremendous might of the country," the state news agency KCNA said on Monday.

It released photos showing the missile blasting into the sky with a smiling Kim watching from the command center and standing on the launch field surrounded by dozens of cheering soldiers and scientists.

The missile was described as a surface-to-surface "medium long range" Pukguksong-2, a "Korean-style new type strategic weapon system."

North Korea claims it has developed an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of hitting the US mainland, but has not yet tested one.

KCNA said the missile tested Sunday was powered by a solid-fuel engine -- which needs a far shorter refueling time than conventional liquid fuel-powered missiles.

The South has said that Sunday's launch was intended as a test for Trump, who responded by pledging "100 percent" support for Washington's key regional ally Japan.

Trump has pressed China to play a bigger role in restraining its wayward neighbor.

China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Beijing opposes North Korean missile launches that violate UN resolutions.

Russia's foreign ministry called the launch "a demonstration of contempt for UN Security Council resolutions."


