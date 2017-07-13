USNS Lewis B. Puller expeditionary sea base deploys for first time

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jul 13, 2017
The USNS Lewis B. Puller has deployed from Val Air Station Norfolk, marking the first operational cruise of the expeditionary sea base as it joins its supporting role in the U.S. Fifth Fleet.
The Puller is part of the U.S. Navy's Sealift Command and has a joint U.S. Navy and civilian crew.
"The Puller is a brand new ship, so we had a lot to learn. The military crew has been training with the ship's civil service mariners for a year to prepare for this deployment," military detachments officer-in-charge Cmdr. Arlen Rose said in a press release.
"We are ready to get Puller out there to takes its rightful place in the fleet. Everyone is really excited to get to work and see what the Puller can do."
The Puller is the first purpose-built expeditionary sea base of its kind. It is 784 feet long and has a 52,000 square-foot flight deck. It serves as a logistical hub for other ships with fuel and ammunition storage and repair facilities.
Its helicopter facilities and storage capacity make it ideal for humanitarian and disaster relief support alongside conventional military operations.
The Puller will be permanently stationed overseas to allow continuous suport for other deployed ships. Crew rotations would take place in theater.
The ship draws its name from Lt. Gen. Lewis "Chesty" Puller, a commander in World War II and Korea, and the only Marine to win 5 Navy crosses.
Austal Australia in discussions over future ship-building contract
"With the government's national shipbuilding plan there is $89 billion being invested to deliver the next generation of the Royal Australian Navy's fleet," Davyd Thomas, Austal Australia Defense vice-president, said in a press release.
"As the country's largest defense exporter, we look forward to working with Bendigo companies as we continue to grow our operations in Australia and overseas."
The Offshore Patrol Vessel program calls for a fleet of 12, with construction begining in Australia in 2018 and first delivery by 2021. The costs over the cycle of the program are expected to total $3 billion.
The OPV is slated to replace the existing Armidale-class patrol boats in use by the RAN. Fast and manuevarable, OPVs are suitable for patrolling coastal waters while maintaing seakeaping ability in rough seas and weather.
Fassmer's 80m OPV design has a landing deck and hangar for helicopters, has a top speed of 35 miles per hour, and carries three light interception boats for coastal interdiction. It is armed with a 76mm gun and several heavy machine guns and can carry up to a hundred passengers. The vessel also carries radar and surveillance systems.
The Royal Australian Navy has a projected shipbuilding program totaling $89 billion over the next decade based on forward estimates. Austal is the largest defense exporter and ship-builder in Australia.
Washington (UPI) Jul 10, 2017
Sweden's Defense Materiel Administration, FMV, has contracted boat-builder Dockstavarvet for 18 combat boats, with deliveries starting in late 2018, the company announced last week. The new "M" variants of the Stridsbat 90 HS series feature upgraded drivelines, upgraded protection and preparation for new management systems and weapons stations, Dockstavarvet executives said in a press r ... read more
Related Links
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement