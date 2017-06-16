US Air Force Awards Engility $42Mln for Spacecraft Quality Control

|
by Staff Writers
Washington DC (Sputnik) Jun 16, 2017
Defense contractor Engility announced in a statement on Thursday it has been awarded $42 million by the US Air Force to perform quality control assessments on spacecraft and launch vehicles.
"Engility will provide technical analysis and risk assessments in a variety of areas such as reviewing and verifying space systems, ground systems and launch systems," the statement said.
"Review areas include software, avionics, electrical, propulsion, structure and mechanical systems."
The contractor's quality control assessments will ensure Air Force spacecraft and launch systems are built to last and operate as planned, the Air Force explained.
Engility received the contract in the second quarter of 2017, the Air Force added.
