US Air Force awards Lockheed Martin Long Range Stand Off Missile contract

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Orlando FL (SPX) Aug 24, 2017
Lockheed Martin received a $900 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to develop and mature technologies for the Long Range Stand Off (LRSO) missile program. Terms of the Technical Maturation and Risk Reduction (TMRR) contract were not disclosed.
The TMRR phase of the program is a critical step in advancing technologies, systems and subsystems for the weapon program, leading up to the Engineering, Manufacturing and Development milestone expected in 2022.
"LRSO will provide the next generation strategic deterrent missile for the air-launched portion of the nuclear triad," said David Helsel, LRSO program director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.
"Lockheed Martin's proven experience in cruise missile and strategic systems technologies will provide the most reliable, capable, sustainable and affordable program in defense of our nation and our allies."
LRSO is a replacement for the U.S. Air Force's AGM-86 Air Launched Cruise Missile that has been operational since 1986.
The LRSO weapon system will be capable of penetrating and surviving advanced integrated air defense systems from significant standoff range to prosecute strategic targets in support of the U.S. Air Force's global attack capability and strategic deterrence core function.
Lockheed Martin's LRSO industry team spans more than 800 people across 11 states: California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Washington.
Washington (UPI) Aug 21, 2017
A possible sale of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to Romania through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program has been approved by the State Department. The package deal, announced Friday by the State Department, includes related support and equipment and is worth an estimated $1.25 billion. "The proposed sale of the HIMARS system will support Romania's needs for its own s ... read more
Related Links
Lockheed Martin
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement