SUPERPOWERS
US Air Force general urges better communication with Russia in Syria
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Feb 24, 2017


Trump promises massive buildup of entire US military
Washington (AFP) Feb 24, 2017 - President Donald Trump on Friday promised a historic buildup of America's already vast military, but said he hoped he would never need to use it.

We are "putting in a massive budget request for our beloved military and we will be substantially upgrading all of our military," Trump told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) just outside Washington,

"Offensive. Defensive. Everything. Bigger and better and stronger than ever before. And hopefully we'll never have to use it," he added.

Trump last month signed an executive order to begin increasing the size of the US armed forces, promising new aircraft, naval ships and more resources for the Pentagon.

The order provided few specifics but Trump made clear during last year's campaign and in recent weeks that he wants to enlarge the ranks of the military and expand its fleets of aircraft and ships.

Top brass from across the armed services in recent weeks have decried staffing and equipment shortcomings that pose a threat to morale and operational readiness.

"Nobody's going to mess with us, folks. Nobody. It will be one of the greatest military buildups in American history," Trump said.

While campaigning, Trump frequently lamented what he described as a depleted US military and complained America no longer wins wars.

"Nobody will dare question our military might again," he told the conservative conference.

"We believe in peace through strength. And that's what we will have."

The US military is already by far the world's most powerful and most expensive. It has bases spanning the globe, an annual budget of more than $600 billion and about 1.3 million active duty troops.

Military spending accounts for about 3.3 percent of America's GDP and Republicans are eager to spend billions more, though for now it is unclear where the extra cash would come from, especially if the Trump administration cuts taxes.

The US-led coalition bombing the Islamic State group in Syria needs better communication with the Russian military and other regional players, a top US Air Force general said Friday.

General Herbert "Hawk" Carlisle, who heads the Air Combat Command, said air space is getting increasingly congested as IS loses territory and efforts against the group focus on smaller areas.

"By definition, as we take battle space away from ISIS, that creates more conflict potential between us and the other players in the theater," Carlisle told reporters in Washington.

After Russia began bombing in Syria in late 2015 to prop up the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, the US-led coalition and Moscow established a "deconfliction" hot line designed to prevent midair mishaps.

The line has proven imperfect, however, with delays and miscommunications causing problems on the ground on at least one occasion.

"Increased deconfliction discussions, increased dialogue, has got to happen because it's going to become more and more complex as time goes on," he said.

Carlisle's comments come after Lieutenant General Jeffrey Harrigian told reporters in Baghdad this week that the coalition and Russia need to loop senior officers into communications.

Currently, the hot line is manned by a US colonel and his Russian equivalent.

Last week, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Joe Dunford and his Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov discussed military relations between the two countries.

The two sides undertook "efforts to improve operational safety of military activities in order to decrease the prospects for crisis and avoid the risk of unintended incidents," the Pentagon said in a statement.

President Donald Trump had indicated he was open to greater military cooperation with Russia in the IS fight, but senior US military leaders have been quick to steer him from that goal.

In addition to Russia, the coalition and the Syrian regime, Turkey is also flying warplanes over Syria and on Friday, Iraq conducted an anti-IS strike inside Syria.

Separately, Carlisle updated reporters on the progress of the Air Force's version of the F-35 stealth fighter.

He said it would likely be deployed to Europe "in the spring to summer time" this year.

The Air Force also has plans to send it to the Pacific and the Middle East in the "not too distant future."


