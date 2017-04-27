Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILTECH
U.S. Air Force signs Raytheon to upgrade operations center weapons systems
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Apr 27, 2017


Raytheon is modernizing the U.S. Air Force's Air and Space Operations Center Weapon System, or AOC WS, over the next six years.

The contract, issued by the U.S. Air Force Materiel Command, will update the existing AOC WS baseline software, as well as developing and deploying new software upgrades to enhance air and space command and control operations at a cost of up to $375 million.

"Raytheon will use our unmatched cyber, automation and analytics expertise to modernize the Air Force's weapons system, providing an advantage in everything from security to actionable insight in the digital battlespace," Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services, said in a press release.

Operating at 22 locations worldwide, Air and Space Operations Centers use the AOC WS for strategic command-and-control of aircraft.

Raytheon will perform the modernization using a sustainment approach to improve systems incrementally without interruption of critical missions, the company said.

Raytheon said it is hiring new employees for the work, with plans to base the development team in Hampton, Va.

U.S. Air Force seeks hackers to test the security of its web portals
Washington (UPI) Apr 27, 2017 - Vetted cyber-security experts are being invited by the U.S. Air Force to join an initiative to hack the service's key public websites.

The initiative, part of the Cyber Secure campaign sponsored by the Air Force's chief information officer, will feature a contest from May 30 to June 23 in which approved "white hat" hackers will try to penetrate the sites to expose vulnerabilities.

In addition to U.S. citizens, nationals from Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand are eligible to participate.

"This is the first time the AF has opened up our networks to such a broad scrutiny," Peter Kim, the Air Force's chief information security officer, said in a press release. "We have malicious hackers trying to get into our systems every day. It will be nice to have friendly hackers taking a shot and, most importantly, showing us how to improve our cyber-security and defense posture."

"The additional participation from our partner nations greatly widens the variety of experience available to find additional unique vulnerabilities."

The event expands on the Department of Defense's "Hack the Pentagon" bug bounty program, officials said.

Those interested in participating can register at the website for HackerOne, the security consulting firm running the contest.

"This outside approach -- drawing on the talent and expertise of our citizens and partner-nation citizens -- in identifying our security vulnerabilities will help bolster our cybersecurity," said U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein. "We already aggressively conduct exercises and 'red team' our public facing and critical websites. But this next step throws open the doors and brings additional talent onto our cyber team."

MILTECH
Canadian army to modernize training simulation system
 Washington (UPI) Apr 21, 2017
 Canada has tapped Cubic Global Defense to upgrade the Department of National Defense's Data Communications Network and Exercise Control Center. Under the $4.5 million contract, the software used by the DCN and EXCON center for the Canadian Weapons Effect Simulation system, or CWES, at the Canadian Maneuver Training Center in Wainwright, Alberta, will be upgraded. DCN and EXCON hardware ... read more
Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILTECH
Seoul rejects Trump demand it pays for missile system

 Syria to buy latest Russian anti-missile system: Assad

 Israeli missile shoots down 'target' over Golan: army

 US missile system in S.Korea operational soon: US admiral
MILTECH
Tokyo subway halt for 10 minutes over NKorea scare

 Sweden orders additional anti-ship missiles from Saab

 SM-6 missile completes final round of tests

 Northrop to integrate missile countermeasure systems for Air Force, Navy
MILTECH
Dutch production facility opens for Predator B landing gear

 Lockheed flies long-range endurance test flights of Fury unmanned aircraft

 MQ-8C Fire Scout takes first flight from littoral combat ship

 MS-177 sensor completes test on Global Hawk
MILTECH
Navy's New Satellite Network to Be Fitted With Advanced Data Transfer Gear

 U.S. Marine Corps tests WiFi system at its air stations

 World's Most Powerful Emulator of Radio-Signal Traffic Opens for Business

 Thales supplying Denmark with communications system
MILTECH
Canadian army to modernize training simulation system

 Field trials underway for Russia's next-generation battle tank

 Australia receives new Hercules armored recovery vehicles

 Leidos to provide TUAS support for U.S. Army
MILTECH
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

 Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
MILTECH
EU's Mogherini says still wants Turkey to join

 Montenegro parliament approves NATO accession

 China more interested in Macron's marriage than his politics

 Philippines' Duterte says helpless against China
MILTECH
Self-assembled nanostructures can be selectively controlled

 Nanotubes that build themselves

 Nanoparticles remain unpredictable

 Better living through pressure: Functional nanomaterials made easy



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement