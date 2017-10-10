U.S. Army orders Saab's AT4CS weapon system



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Oct 10, 2017



Saab reports it is to supply the U.S. Army with shoulder-fired AT4CS RS anti-armor weapon systems.

The Confined Space Reduced Sensitivity weapons are to be delivered in 2019 and carry a value of $13.4 million.

The AT4CS RS is a disposable, preloaded weapon system. It has a warhead that delivers a behind-armor effect inside the target, weighs less than 18 pounds and has an effective range of between about 21 yards and 328 yards.

"This order is a great milestone for us and our ground combat portfolio," Görgen Johansson, head of Saab's business area Dynamics, said in a press release. "It demonstrates continued trust from the customer and emphasizes our leadership in the shoulder-launched product market."

"Since 1987, Saab has delivered more than 600,000 AT4s to U.S. forces," added Michael Andersson, president and chief executive officer of Saab North America. "We are pleased to continue supplying this system and continue adapting it as the U.S. customer's needs change."

Saab introduced new variants of the AT4 in 2014: the AT4CS ER, or Extended Range, and AT4CS HE, or High Explosive, models that are multi-purpose, direct fire support weapons.

