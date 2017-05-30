Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
US, China could decide this week on North Korea sanctions
 by Staff Writers
 United Nations, United States (AFP) May 30, 2017


The United States and China are discussing next steps in response to North Korea's missile tests and could reach a decision on new sanctions this week, Washington's UN envoy Nikki Haley said Tuesday.

China is pushing Pyongyang through back channels to change its behavior and discussing with the United States the timing of a possible new sanctions resolution, Haley told reporters.

"It's about at what point do we do the resolution... at what test model do we say now is the time to go forward," she said.

"We do think they are trying to counter what is happening now and they have the lay of the land," Haley said of the Chinese government.

"We are going to keep the pressure on China but we will continue to work with them ... and I think we will decide this week on what that looks like."

North Korea has carried out three missile tests in less than three weeks, defying UN warnings that it faces new sanctions.

On Monday, Pyongyang test-fired a short-range missile that fell provocatively close to Japan.

The United States launched talks on new sanctions with China a month ago with a view to drafting a proposed resolution to present to the council, but no text has been agreed.

Haley said the council was not backpedalling but rather carefully considering the next moves.

"Nothing is changing North Korea's actions and so it's regrouping and saying okay, what are we going to do if this is going to happen every other day," said Haley.

"How should we respond in a way that actually stops these things or slows them down?" she added.

China has pushed for a revival of the six-party talks that have been dormant since North Korea walked out on the negotiations in 2009.

Haley has said that the United States will open a dialogue with Pyongyang if it halts its missile and nuclear tests.

North Korea is seeking to develop a long-range missile capable of hitting the US mainland with a nuclear warhead, and has so far staged five atomic tests, two of them last year.

The Security Council adopted two sanctions resolutions last year to ramp up pressure on Pyongyang and deny leader Kim Jong-Un the hard currency needed to fund his military programs.

In all, six sets of sanctions have been imposed on North Korea since it first tested an atomic device in 2006.

NUKEWARS
N. Korea says ballistic missile test successful
 Seoul (AFP) May 30, 2017
 North Korea on Tuesday boasted its test of a precision-guided missile was "successful", saying it had zeroed in within a few metres of a target provocatively close to Japan the day before. The North's leader Kim Jong-Un supervised the launch of the guided ballistic rocket - the third missile test by the nuclear-armed regime in less than three weeks and carried out in defiance of US threats ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
US successfully tests ICBM defense system

 Yemen rebel missile shot down near Saudi capital

 Lockheed Martin receives new THAAD contract

 Lockheed Martin contract for AEGIS system development
NUKEWARS
Lockheed Martin drops out of over-the-horizon missile competition

 Iran says it has built third underground missile factory

 Successful test for Lockheed's modernized TACMs

 Israel unveils new rocket system for special forces
NUKEWARS
UAS Update with NSR Analyst Prateep Basu

 SkyGuardian drone tops 48 hours in air

 NASA Drone Traffic Management Tests Take Off in Reno

 Northrop Grumman awarded contract for MQ-4C drone maintenance
NUKEWARS
Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment

 Navy receiving data terminal sets from Leonardo DRS

 European country orders Harris tactical radios

 Israel orders satellite-on-the-go for military vehicles
NUKEWARS
Orbital ATK supplying Army with .50-caliber ammunition

 Boeing awarded $1B contract for Redesigned Kill Vehicle

 Oshkosh secures Marine Corps P-19R contract

 First Piranhas delivered to Danish military
NUKEWARS
India approves new defence policy to boost local companies

 BAE receives contract for Royal Australian Navy SATCOM upgrades

 Trump military budget proposal aims to increase readiness

 Raytheon in partnership with Saudi company
NUKEWARS
Montenegro's anti-NATO lobby jeers as Trump pushes PM aside

 China rebukes G7 over statement on seas

 Poland has 'no doubt' about US commitment to NATO: minister

 China says fighter jets' intercept of US plane 'safe'
NUKEWARS
Researchers create first significant examples of optical crystallography for nanomaterials

 Stanford scientists use nanotechnology to boost the performance of key industrial catalyst

 Molecular Lego for nanoelectronics

 Nanophysics: Saving energy with a spot of silver



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement