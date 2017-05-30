US, China could decide this week on North Korea sanctions

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
United Nations, United States (AFP) May 30, 2017
The United States and China are discussing next steps in response to North Korea's missile tests and could reach a decision on new sanctions this week, Washington's UN envoy Nikki Haley said Tuesday.
China is pushing Pyongyang through back channels to change its behavior and discussing with the United States the timing of a possible new sanctions resolution, Haley told reporters.
"It's about at what point do we do the resolution... at what test model do we say now is the time to go forward," she said.
"We do think they are trying to counter what is happening now and they have the lay of the land," Haley said of the Chinese government.
"We are going to keep the pressure on China but we will continue to work with them ... and I think we will decide this week on what that looks like."
North Korea has carried out three missile tests in less than three weeks, defying UN warnings that it faces new sanctions.
On Monday, Pyongyang test-fired a short-range missile that fell provocatively close to Japan.
The United States launched talks on new sanctions with China a month ago with a view to drafting a proposed resolution to present to the council, but no text has been agreed.
Haley said the council was not backpedalling but rather carefully considering the next moves.
"Nothing is changing North Korea's actions and so it's regrouping and saying okay, what are we going to do if this is going to happen every other day," said Haley.
"How should we respond in a way that actually stops these things or slows them down?" she added.
China has pushed for a revival of the six-party talks that have been dormant since North Korea walked out on the negotiations in 2009.
Haley has said that the United States will open a dialogue with Pyongyang if it halts its missile and nuclear tests.
North Korea is seeking to develop a long-range missile capable of hitting the US mainland with a nuclear warhead, and has so far staged five atomic tests, two of them last year.
The Security Council adopted two sanctions resolutions last year to ramp up pressure on Pyongyang and deny leader Kim Jong-Un the hard currency needed to fund his military programs.
In all, six sets of sanctions have been imposed on North Korea since it first tested an atomic device in 2006.
Seoul (AFP) May 30, 2017
North Korea on Tuesday boasted its test of a precision-guided missile was "successful", saying it had zeroed in within a few metres of a target provocatively close to Japan the day before. The North's leader Kim Jong-Un supervised the launch of the guided ballistic rocket - the third missile test by the nuclear-armed regime in less than three weeks and carried out in defiance of US threats ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement