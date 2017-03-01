Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
US Launches Spy Satellite From California Air Force Base
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (Sputnik) Mar 03, 2017


File image.

The United States launched on Wednesday a top secret reconnaissance satellite on an Atlas V carrier rocket from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in the state of California.

The United Launch Alliance launched the Atlas V 401 for the country's NROL-79 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office at 9:49 PT (17:49 GMT). The NROL-79 mission is classified and the purpose and final orbit altitude of the satellite are secret.

The National Reconnaissance Office develops space-based reconnaissance systems for US intelligence.

The NROL-79 mission could be a pair of Naval Ocean Surveillance Satellite spacecraft used by the US Navy, according to Spaceflight Insider.

US to Launch Spy Satellite Atop Atlas V Rocket on Wednesday
 Moscow (Sputnik) Mar 01, 2017
 A National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) payload has been scheduled for liftoff at 9:50 a.m. local time (1750 GMT) on Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the US state of California, the Department of Defense announced in a press release. The satellite will be the fifth NRO payload launched by a Atlas V. "We are postured for another successful Atlas launch," US Air Force 30th Space Wi ... read more
