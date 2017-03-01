US Launches Spy Satellite From California Air Force Base

|
by Staff Writers
Washington DC (Sputnik) Mar 03, 2017
The United States launched on Wednesday a top secret reconnaissance satellite on an Atlas V carrier rocket from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in the state of California.
The United Launch Alliance launched the Atlas V 401 for the country's NROL-79 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office at 9:49 PT (17:49 GMT). The NROL-79 mission is classified and the purpose and final orbit altitude of the satellite are secret.
The National Reconnaissance Office develops space-based reconnaissance systems for US intelligence.
The NROL-79 mission could be a pair of Naval Ocean Surveillance Satellite spacecraft used by the US Navy, according to Spaceflight Insider.
Moscow (Sputnik) Mar 01, 2017
A National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) payload has been scheduled for liftoff at 9:50 a.m. local time (1750 GMT) on Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the US state of California, the Department of Defense announced in a press release. The satellite will be the fifth NRO payload launched by a Atlas V. "We are postured for another successful Atlas launch," US Air Force 30th Space Wi ... read more
