THE STANS
US Marines return to Helmand; IS Afghan leader maybe dead
 by Staff Writers
 Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan (AFP) April 29, 2017


IS Afghanistan leader likely killed: Pentagon
Washington (AFP) April 28, 2017 - US and Afghan troops likely killed the leader of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate in a raid this week, the Pentagon said Friday.

US officials also said they have opened a probe into whether two US Army Rangers killed in the assault had been struck by friendly fire.

The raid, which occurred overnight Wednesday-Thursday in Nangarhar province, targeted Abdul Hasib, whom the Pentagon called the IS leader in Afghanistan.

"The thought is we got him, but we are not certain," Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said.

Davis said about 50 US special forces and 40 Afghan commandos had been choppered in to the Mohmand Valley late Wednesday near the compound used by Hasib.

His group is affiliated with IS in Iraq and Syria, and the US military calls it Islamic State-Khorasan, or ISIS-K.

The troops' arrival was met with immediate and ferocious opposition, and early on the two Rangers, sergeants Joshua Rodgers and Cameron Thomas, were shot and killed.

"We are investigating the circumstances of the combat deaths of the two Army Rangers in the beginning of what was an intense three-hour firefight," Davis said.

"It is possible the Rangers were struck by friendly fire."

A formal probe was underway to determine whether the bullets came from US, Afghan or jihadist gunfire.

One other US commando was wounded in the raid.

"Within a few minutes of landing, our combined force came under intense fire from multiple directions and well-prepared fighting positions," US Forces-Afghanistan said in a statement.

"Nevertheless, our forces successfully closed on the enemy, killed several high-level ISIS-K leaders and upwards of 35 fighters."

US-Forces Afghanistan said that if confirmed, the death of the Hasib and his associates would "significantly degrade ISIS-K operations in Afghanistan and help reach our goal of destroying them in 2017."

The compound was located near the tunnel complex where the US military on April 13 unleashed the "Mother Of All Bombs" -- a GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast device that the Pentagon said was the biggest non-nuclear weapon it had ever used in combat.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis paid tribute to the two dead Rangers.

"Fighting alongside their Afghan partners, Josh and Cameron proved themselves willing to go into danger and impose a brutal cost on enemies in their path," Mattis said in a statement.

"Our nation owes them an irredeemable debt, and we give our deepest condolences to their families."

US service member killed in blast near Iraqi city of Mosul
Washington (AFP) April 29, 2017 - A US service member has died from wounds sustained in the blast Saturday of an explosive device outside the Iraqi city of Mosul, military officials reported.

A statement from the US Central Command, which oversees military activities in Central Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, did not identify the victim. It said further details would be forthcoming.

US casualties in Iraq dropped to near zero after most American troops were withdrawn in 2011, but rose again to 17 last year, and seven so far this year with the latest death, according to the iCasualties.org website, which tracks coalition deaths and injuries.

US forces have taken part, mostly in an advisory capacity, since last October in a hard-fought, multinational effort to wrest control of Mosul from the Islamic State group.

The United Nations estimates that more than half a million civilians have fled Mosul since the offensive on the country's second city began.

US Marines return to Afghanistan's volatile Helmand
Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan (AFP) April 29, 2017 - US Marines returned to Afghanistan's volatile Helmand Saturday, where American troops faced heated fighting until NATO's combat mission ended in 2014, as embattled Afghan security forces struggle to beat back the resurgent Taliban.

The deployment of some 300 Marines to the poppy-growing southern province came one day after the militants announced the launch of their "spring offensive", and as the Trump administration seeks to craft a new strategy in Afghanistan.

Commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan General John Nicholson attended a handover ceremony marking the return of the prestigious force, the first Marines in Afghanistan since 2014, an AFP photographer said.

Part of a regular troop rotation announced in January under the Obama administration, they will arrive in stages, eventually numbering some 300 who will take part in NATO's train, assist and advise mission.

Helmand for years was the centrepiece of the US and British military intervention in Afghanistan -- only for it to slip deeper into a quagmire of instability.

"In those days Afghan security forces were tiny and just got started," Brigadier General Roger Turner told AFP. "With the leadership in place now they... are poised to do much better."

The Taliban effectively control or contest 10 of Helmand's 14 districts, blighted by a huge opium harvest that helps fund the insurgency.

Around 30,000 people fled fighting in the province in 2016, mostly seeking refuge in provincial capital Lashkar Gah, with the city at times practically besieged.

The US has some 8,400 troops in Afghanistan with about another 5,000 from NATO allies, mostly taking part in the training mission.

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis warned of "another tough year" in Afghanistan when he visited Kabul this week as part of the Trump administration's review of Afghan policy. Nicholson has called for a few thousand more troops to help break the "stalemate".

Mirza Mohammad Yarmand, a retired Afghan general based in Kabul, was optimistic.

"If the Afghan forces and the US Marines jointly fight the phenomenon of the terrorism in southern Helmand, we will have tangible results," he told AFP.

But former Marine James Clark, who served twice in Helmand and now writes for military website Task & Purpose, called the deployment "half-measures".

"What lasting gains can our small military presence accomplish in Afghanistan that we couldn't achieve during the height of the troop surge?" he told AFP.

- 'Butcher of Kabul' returns -

The Helmand ceremony came as one of Afghanistan's most notorious warlords, ex-prime minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, returned to public life Saturday after more than 20 years in exile.

Hekmatyar, white-bearded and clad in his trademark black turban, called on the Taliban to lay down their weapons and join a "caravan of peace" as he spoke at a rally in Laghman province.

Known widely as the "Butcher of Kabul", Hekmatyar is chiefly remembered for his role in the bloody civil war of the 1990s, in which he stands accused of killing thousands of people in the capital Kabul. He is set to return there on Sunday.

His comeback following a landmark peace agreement with President Ashraf Ghani in September has been hugely controversial in Afghanistan, sparking revulsion from human rights groups and residents of the capital.

Afghanistan has seen intensified Taliban attacks across the country, leaving Afghan forces -- already beset by killings, desertions, and vacuums in leadership and morale -- stretched on multiple fronts and facing soaring casualties.

Last week the Taliban delivered a stinging blow as militants dressed in Afghan army uniforms slaughtered at least 135 young recruits at a northern base, according to official figures -- though multiple sources say the death toll is much higher.

The Marines were among the first US forces sent to Afghanistan after the 2001 terror attacks in the United States.

Several thousand were deployed in Helmand, the deadliest province for US and British forces, where they engaged in bitter combat with the Taliban insurgency.

The US is also targeting Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan, earlier this month dropping its largest non-nuclear bomb on the jihadist group's hideouts.

Two US troops were killed Wednesday while fighting IS militants near the blast-site in eastern Nangarhar province in an incident potentially involving friendly fire, the Pentagon has said, adding an investigation has been launched.

wk-mam-ach-st/iw

Syria Kurds, Turks clash in wake of deadly air raids
 Qamishli, Syria (AFP) April 26, 2017
 Fighting erupted on Wednesday along Syria's northeastern border between Turkish forces and Kurdish militiamen, as tensions boiled over in the aftermath of deadly Turkish air strikes the previous day. The strikes against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) have thrown the complexity of Syria's war into sharp relief and even sparked calls for a no-fly zone in the country's north. T ... read more
