US Military Satellite Production Rates Boosted by 3-D Printed Parts

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington DC (Sputnik) Apr 06, 2017
Lockheed Martin said that using parts made from 3-D printers has cut four months from the production schedule for components used in the US Air Force's Advanced Extremely High Frequency military satellites.
Using parts made from 3-D printers has cut four months from the production schedule for components used in the US Air Force's Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-6) military satellites, Lockheed Martin said in a press release.
"Lockheed Martin is using 3-D Printed Parts for US Military Satellites," the release stated on Tuesday. "New process cuts more than four months out of the manufacturing lead time for a component on board the US Air Force's AEHF-6 satellite."
A Remote Interface Unit, an aluminum electronic enclosure designed to hold avionic circuits, will be the first 3-D printed part certified for use on a Lockheed Martin military satellite, the release added.
The lead time for manufacturing the part went from six months to only 1.5 months, with assembly time also being reduced from 12 hours to just three hours, Lockheed Martin noted.
AEHF is a military satellite communications system that provides protected communication for strategic commanders and tactical warfighters. Lockheed Martin will deliver the fourth AEHF vehicle in 2017. AEHF-5 and AEHF-6 are in production and due to launch in 2018 and 2019, the release said.
Source: Sputnik News
Washington DC (Sputnik) Apr 04, 2017
The United States military should make clear that it is ready for space warfare. Navy Vice Adm. Charles Richard, deputy commander of US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) said that the US should demonstrate it is ready for warfare extending into space. According to him, such a preparation would help prevent conflicts from flaring up in space. "Just as nuclear assets deter aggression by convinc ... read more
Related Links
Lockheed Martin
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement