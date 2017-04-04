Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACEWAR
US Military Satellite Production Rates Boosted by 3-D Printed Parts
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (Sputnik) Apr 06, 2017


File image.

Lockheed Martin said that using parts made from 3-D printers has cut four months from the production schedule for components used in the US Air Force's Advanced Extremely High Frequency military satellites.

Using parts made from 3-D printers has cut four months from the production schedule for components used in the US Air Force's Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-6) military satellites, Lockheed Martin said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin is using 3-D Printed Parts for US Military Satellites," the release stated on Tuesday. "New process cuts more than four months out of the manufacturing lead time for a component on board the US Air Force's AEHF-6 satellite."

A Remote Interface Unit, an aluminum electronic enclosure designed to hold avionic circuits, will be the first 3-D printed part certified for use on a Lockheed Martin military satellite, the release added.

The lead time for manufacturing the part went from six months to only 1.5 months, with assembly time also being reduced from 12 hours to just three hours, Lockheed Martin noted.

AEHF is a military satellite communications system that provides protected communication for strategic commanders and tactical warfighters. Lockheed Martin will deliver the fourth AEHF vehicle in 2017. AEHF-5 and AEHF-6 are in production and due to launch in 2018 and 2019, the release said.

Source: Sputnik News

SPACEWAR
US dominance in space set to be challenged
 Washington DC (Sputnik) Apr 04, 2017
 The United States military should make clear that it is ready for space warfare. Navy Vice Adm. Charles Richard, deputy commander of US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) said that the US should demonstrate it is ready for warfare extending into space. According to him, such a preparation would help prevent conflicts from flaring up in space. "Just as nuclear assets deter aggression by convinc ... read more
Related Links
 Lockheed Martin
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACEWAR
Israel's latest missile interceptor enters service

 Always on Guard: All You Need to Know About Russia's Missile Defense

 Raytheon completes ballistic missile radar detection test

 U.S. Missile Defense Agency buys Lot 9 THAAD Interceptors
SPACEWAR
Brazil considering Pantsir-S1 buy from Russia

 Latest NKorean missile was a Scud: US official

 U.S. Navy launches LRASM missile from Super Hornet

 Raytheon receives $199M for missile sales to U.S. Navy, allied armed forces
SPACEWAR
U.S. Navy tests updated Triton drone

 A novel hybrid UAV that may change the way people operate drones

 General Atomics building ground control station for drones

 China to open first drone factory in Saudi Arabia
SPACEWAR
Battle of the ModRecs Lays Groundwork for Improved Spectrum Management

 Israel taps Elbit Systems for advanced radios

 Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems

 9th Wideband Global SATCOM satellite expands military communications capabilities of US and Allies
SPACEWAR
General Dynamics, US Ordnance share contract for M2 machineguns

 General Dynamics contracted for tank ammo cartridges

 Rheinmetall subsidiary receives orders for mine-clearance systems

 U.S. may sell Stryker vehicles to Latin American countries
SPACEWAR
Israel's Delek Group sets sights on global stage

 Trump lifts rights conditions on Bahrain arms sales

 Trump pressured to approve defense deals with India

 Israel defence exports surge to $6.5 bln
SPACEWAR
Trump, Xi talks "significant" for US-China ties: officials

 U.S., Lithuanian troops conduct Savage Wolf exercise

 Russia defends Syria against 'chemical attack' outcry

 Tensions as Spain ship enters disputed Gibraltar waters
SPACEWAR
Carbon nanotubes self-assemble into tiny transistors

 New Nano Devices Could Withstand Extreme Environments in Space

 3-D printing turns nanomachines into life-size workers

 Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement