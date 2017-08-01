Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
NUKEWARS
US, N. Korea to ease tensions, not China: diplomat
 by Staff Writers
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Aug 1, 2017


Trump, Japan's Abe deem N.Korea 'a grave and growing' threat: WHouse
Washington (AFP) July 31, 2017 - President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed that North Korea's missile program poses "a grave and growing direct threat," the White House said Sunday, vowing renewed economic and diplomatic pressure on Pyongyang.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan to address North Korea's launch of another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The two leaders agreed that North Korea poses a grave and growing direct threat to the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and other countries near and far," a White House statement said.

"President Trump and Prime Minister Abe committed to increasing economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea, and to convincing other countries to follow suit," the statement continued.

"President Trump reaffirmed our ironclad commitment to defend Japan and the Republic of Korea from any attack, using the full range of United States capabilities."

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un boasted of his country's ability to strike any target in the United States following Friday's ICBM test that weapons experts said could even bring New York into range -- a major challenge to Trump as the crisis worsens.

In response, a bilateral mission led by US strategic bombers on Saturday flew over the Korean Peninsula.

That exercise was followed Sunday by a successful test by American forces of a missile interception system the US hopes will be installed on the Korean peninsula.

China hit back at the United States over North Korea on Monday with its ambassador to the United Nations saying Washington and Pyongyang bore primary responsibility for easing tensions, not Beijing.

"No matter how capable China is, China's efforts will not yield practical results because it depends on the two principal parties," Ambassador Liu Jieyi told reporters at the United Nations.

"They (the United States and North Korea) hold the primary responsiblity to keep things moving, to start moving in the right direction, not China," he told a news conference at the end of China's month-long presidency of the Security Council.

On Sunday, Liu's US counterpart Nikki Haley spurned a UN response to Pyongyang's latest ICBM launch in favor of bomber flights and missile defense system tests, saying the time for talk on North Korea was "over."

US President Donald Trump warned Saturday that he would no longer allow China to "do nothing" on North Korea, after the hermit state launched its second intercontinental ballistic missile test.

China is North Korea's main trade partner and ally.

Trump has been at loggerheads with Beijing over how to handle Kim's regime, and has repeatedly urged China to rein in its recalcitrant neighbor, but Beijing insists dualogue is the only practical way forward.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un boasted of his country's ability to strike any target in the US after an intercontinental ballistic missile test Friday which weapons experts said could even bring New York into range.

US strategic bombers on Saturday flew over the Korean peninsula and on Sunday American forces successfully tested a missile interception system which the US hopes will be installed on the Korean peninsula.

Liu said China had been urging North Korea and "other relevant countries not to exacerbate the situation... by avoiding language and action that heightens tension."

The Security Council has imposed six sets of sanctions on North Korea since it first tested an atomic device in 2006.

US responds to N. Korea missile test with show of force
 Washington (AFP) July 30, 2017
 North Korea said Sunday its latest ICBM launch was a "warning" over efforts to slap sanctions on the hermit state, as the US carried out a successful test of its missile defense system in a pointed show of force. A bilateral mission led by US strategic bombers on Saturday flew over the Korean Peninsula in a direct response to the North's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile it boa ... read more
