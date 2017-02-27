U.S. Navy places Trident II guidance system production order



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Feb 27, 2017



The U.S. Navy awarded Charles Stark Draper Laboratory a $59.6 million contract modification for Trident MK 6 guidance system production work.

Under the agreement, the contractor is tasked with providing failure verification, test, repair and recertification services. The company will also provide electronic assemblies and modules.

The Trident II is a submarine-launched ballistic missile often referred to as the Fleet Ballistic Missile. The weapon is directed toward its targets with a MK 6 astro-inertial guidance system, which is designed to receive GPS updates.

The U.S. Department of Defense says work on the contract will be performed in Minneapolis, Minn.; Clearwarter, Fla.; and two locations in Massachusetts. Work is expected to be complete by January 2021.

The contract includes options which, if exercised, raise its total value to $370 million.

Charles Stark Draper Laboratory received $47 million in Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement funds and an additional $12 million from Britain at the time of the modification award. The Strategic Systems Programs is the contracting activity.