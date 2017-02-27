Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
NUKEWARS
US, S. Korea and Japan look to turn screw on Pyongyang
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Feb 27, 2017


EU expands North Korea sanctions
Brussels (AFP) Feb 27, 2017 - The European Union imposed additional sanctions on North Korea on Monday over nuclear and ballistic missile tests carried out in defiance of the UN Security Council.

The decision, implementing a November UN resolution, comes with North Korea in the international spotlight after the assassination in Kuala Lumpur airport of Kim Jong-Nam, the estranged half-brother of leader Kim Jong-Un.

The European Council, comprising the EU's 28 member states, said the new measures include restrictions on trade in coal, iron and iron ore, plus a ban on imports of copper, nickel, silver and zinc from North Korea.

The sale of new helicopters and vessels to North Korea was banned, while tighter controls were introduced on the transport, finance and property sectors.

Member states will also curb any teaching, training or scientific links which might benefit North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, it added.

EU sanctions against North Korea date back to 2006 and are part of international efforts to reverse a nuclear and ballistic missile programme which experts believe is intended to give Pyongyang the capability to hit the US mainland.

A UN report seen by AFP last week said many states were failing to implement sanctions effectively while North Korea got around many of them by using middlemen and front companies, notably in Malaysia and China.

It also warned that North Korea's two nuclear tests and 26 missile launches last year marked "technological milestones in weapons of mass destruction capability and all indications are that this pace will continue."

China, North Korea's main trading partner and ally, suspended all imports of coal from North Korea last week but analysts said this may have been linked to the killing of Kim Jong-Nam. who had close ties with Beijing, rather than to the sanctions regime.

Senior US, South Korean and Japanese officials met on Monday to discuss how better to enforce international sanctions against North Korea's nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs.

The Washington talks came shortly after United Nations experts warned that Pyongyang has been flouting existing sanctions, and just as China's top diplomat held talks at the White House.

US special representative for North Korea policy Joseph Yun met senior Japanese diplomat Kenji Kanasugi and South Korea's special representative Kim Hong-kyun at the State Department.

In a statement, they condemned the North's "flagrant disregard for multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions prohibiting its ballistic missile and nuclear programs."

This, they argued, "requires strong international pressure on the regime" and they called on other countries to "fully and effectively implement their obligations" under UN resolutions.

This was a tacit appeal to China, overwhelmingly North Korea's main trading partner, after a UN experts report last week warned that Pyongyang was getting better at sanctions busting.

Even as the allies met, China's State Councilor Yang Jiechi was across town at the White House, meeting President Donald Trump's senior foreign policy advisers.

After the talks, the councilor -- who outranks China's foreign minister -- briefly met Trump himself, the most senior Chinese official to greet the new US leader since his inauguration.

Yang is due to meet US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the State Department on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, the European Union further restricted its own trade in coal, iron and iron ore and banned imports of copper, nickel, silver and zinc from North Korea.

In their statement, the United States, Japan and South Korea said they too would seek to cut "the revenue sources for North Korea's weapons programs, particularly illicit activities."

China shares US concerns about Pyongyang's nuclear weapons, but prefers negotiations to tougher new sanctions, which it fears could destabilize North Korea and trigger a flood of refugees.

Beijing's decision earlier this month to halt North Korean coal imports has been seen as an attempt to defuse criticism and nudge North Korea and the US toward negotiations.

But China has pushed back against Trump's criticism that it has not done enough to bring its smaller neighbor to heel, insisting the conflict is at core one between Pyongyang and Washington.

The UN Security Council has imposed six sets of sanctions since Pyongyang first tested an atomic device in 2006.

But Kim Jong-Un's isolated regime has continued to thumb its nose at the world with a series of missile launches over the years and two nuclear tests in 2016 alone.

And on February 13, Kim's estranged half-brother was murdered with the banned VX nerve agent in an attack in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur airport that has been blamed on the regime.


China says US must work together on solution to N. Korea
 Beijing (AFP) Feb 24, 2017
 China called on the US to shoulder more responsibility in tackling North Korea's rogue nuclear programme Friday, slapping down claims by President Donald Trump that Beijing could bring the isolated state to heel. North Korea defied the world last week with a missile test and is suspected of orchestrating the stunning assassination a day later of supreme leader Kim Jong-Un's half-brother in M ... read more

