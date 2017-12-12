Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
US, S. Korea 'discuss' military drills amid Olympic worries
 by Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) Dec 12, 2017


Japan picks 'North' as 2017 symbol amid N. Korea threat
Tokyo (AFP) Dec 12, 2017 - Japan on Tuesday chose the Chinese character for "North" as its traditional "defining symbol of 2017" following a series of North Korean missile launches.

Japanese TV stations went live to broadcast the annual announcement, in which Seihan Mori, master of the ancient Kiyomizu temple in Kyoto, wrote the character on a huge white panel using an ink-soaked calligraphy brush.

"It was the year in which people felt threatened and anxious by North Korea following repeated ballistic missile launches and a nuclear test," said the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation, the event organiser.

At the end of every year, the general public votes for a Chinese character they think embodies the key news and events of the previous 12 months.

A total of 7,104 people out of 153,594 voted for the character "North."

A 38-year-old woman from northern Fukushima prefecture who voted for the character said she was "constantly scared of North Korean missiles".

"Our generation never experienced war ... What if a missile actually falls on Japan? It is horrifying," she said, according to the organiser.

Last year, Japan picked "gold" to celebrate the success of Japanese athletes winning gold medals at the Rio Olympics.

Chinese characters, or Kanji, are widely used in Japanese, along with other types of alphabets.

The US military is reportedly in talks with South Korea on the timing of large-scale annual military exercises that always infuriate nuclear-armed Pyongyang and could coincide with next year's Winter Olympics.

The Foal Eagle and Key Resolve drills usually start in late February or early March and involve tens of thousands of troops from the two allies, which say they are purely defensive.

The North, though, sees them as rehearsals for invasion, and they always ratchet up the already high tensions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

Next year's Winter Olympics take place in Pyeongchang in the South from February 9-25, followed by the Paralympics.

According to reports Seoul has asked Washington to delay the drills until after the Games to lower the chances of provocations by Pyongyang.

"The ROK-US alliance continues to discuss the way ahead on the exercises Key Resolve and Foal Eagle, to include the appropriate timing," said US Pacific Command spokesman Commander Dave Benham, Yonhap news agency reported Tuesday.

A statement on the exercises' timing will be issued at the "appropriate time", Yonhap cited Benham as saying.

The comments come after the Financial Times reported that four people familiar with the situation said Seoul had requested the exercises be pushed back until after the Paralympics, which end on March 18.

South Korea's defence ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-Soo declined to comment on the report, saying there had been no formal "discussion" between the allies on the issue.

The South's military, police and other units mounted a huge anti-terror drill in Pyeongchang on Tuesday, rehearsing scenarios involving hostages, explosives, vehicle rampages and more.

"After having seen this drill, I am confident that there is nothing to worry in regards to terrorist attacks," said South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-Yeon.

"However, accidents happen where we cannot anticipate," Lee added. "Please keep that in mind."

South Korean officials believe that the North's participation in the Pyeongchang Games would guarantee its safety, and hope that the Olympics could serve as a diplomatic opening to defuse tensions.

But Pyongyang boycotted the 1988 Seoul Olympics and has not yet said whether it will take part this time.

The North last month launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the US mainland, the latest in a series of missile tests this year.

UN sanctions affecting aid in North Korea: rights chief
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Dec 11, 2017
 The UN rights chief told the Security Council on Monday that tough sanctions imposed on North Korea are complicating the delivery of desperately needed humanitarian aid and called for an assessment. An estimated 18 million North Koreans, or 70 percent of the population, suffer from acute food shortages and aid agencies provide "literally a lifeline" for 13 million of them, said UN Human Righ ... read more
