US Senate passes $700 bn defense spending bill

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) Sept 19, 2017
The US Senate overwhelmingly authorized $700 billion in defense spending Monday, a substantial increase over 2017 funding and nearly five percent more than President Donald Trump had requested.
The National Defense Authorization Act of 2018 allows for increased spending on new F-35 fighter jets, ships and M1 Abrams tanks, raises military pay by 2.1 percent and authorizes nearly $5 billion for Afghanistan security forces, including a program integrating women into the country's national defense.
It also authorizes $8.5 billion to boost US missile defense -- a full $630 million above Trump's baseline request -- at a time of heightened tensions with North Korea over its testing of nuclear devices and ballistic missiles.
The bill provides for $60 billion in war funding known as Overseas Contingency Operations, and boosted military enlistment figures by 7,000.
The legislation, one of the cornerstones of congressional bipartisanship over the decades, passed 89 to 8.
The House of Representatives passed its version in July, and the two chambers will now need to thrash out a compromise bill.
"It keeps faith with our men and women in uniform," Republican John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said of the bill he shepherded through the chamber.
McCain was quick to point to the increasing number of training accidents within the military, saying the lack of force readiness was a result of ever-tightening budgets that left the army, navy and other branches depleted.
"My friends, more of our men and women in uniform are now being killed in totally avoidable training accidents and routine operations than by our enemies in combat," McCain told his colleagues.
"Where is the outrage about this? Where is our sense of urgency to deal with this problem?"
The $700 billion is $91 billion beyond the spending caps outlined in the 2011 Budget Control Act, which demanded a "sequestration" of military spending in order to rein in federal costs.
McCain said it was imperative that Congress lift the spending caps on a bipartisan basis in order to fully fund military operations.
The legislation also funds European security programs with US allies, arguing that deterring "malign" Russian activities and aggression there "is an enduring function."
Washington (UPI) Sep 12, 2017
L3 Technologies has expanded its presence in the undersea products market with the acquisition of Adaptive Methods Inc., a systems engineering firm. Under the acquisition announced Tuesday, Adaptive Methods will be called L3 Adaptive Methods, integrated into L3's Sensor Systems business segment. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Adaptive Methods is ... read more
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement