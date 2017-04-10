Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
US Strategic Command, Norway sign agreement to share space services, data
 by Staff Writers
 Offutt AFB NB (AFNS) Apr 10, 2017


U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Clinton E. Crosier, the U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) director of plans and policy, signs a memorandum of understanding with Royal Norwegian Air Force Col. Stig Nilsson, the Norwegian Ministry of Defense head of the space program, April 4, 2017, at the 33rd Annual Space Symposium, Colorado Springs, Colorado. The memorandum authorizes sharing space situational awareness (SSA) services and information with the Norwegian Ministry of Defense and Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries. Image courtesy USAF and David Grim. For a larger version of this image please go here.

US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) entered into an agreement with the Norwegian Ministry of Defense and Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries to share space situational awareness (SSA) services and information.

The arrangement will enhance awareness within the space domain and increase the safety of spaceflight operations. It was formalized in a memorandum of understanding signed by U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Clinton E. Crosier, the USSTRATCOM director of plans and policy, April 4, 2017, at the 33rd Annual Space Symposium, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Norwegian Army Maj. Gen. Odd-Harald Hagen, the Norwegian Ministry of Defense Department of Defense Policy and Long-Term Planning director general, and Arne Benjaminsen, Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries Research and Innovation Department director general, March 1, in Oslo, Norway.

"Maintaining freedom of navigation as an international norm is best approached via coalitions formed through an intersection of interests," said Crosier. "Space situational agreements are a prime example of this, helping to strengthen our alliances while at the same time increasing our resiliency."

"This situational space awareness memorandum of understanding is an important milestone for Norway's development as an active and responsible space nation in the High North and Arctic," said Hagen." This represents a practical and symbolic evidence of the strong relationship and continuing development between our two nations."

Norway joins 12 nations (the United Kingdom, South Korea, France, Canada, Italy, Japan, Israel, Spain, Germany, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Belgium), two intergovernmental organizations (the European Space Agency and the European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites) and more than 60 commercial satellite owner/operator/launchers already participating in SSA data-sharing agreements with USSTRATCOM.

"Besides defending this nation against all threats, we also have to protect the space environment so it is available to current and future generations everywhere," said U.S. Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, the USSTRATCOM commander. "One of the ways we do that is through space situational awareness - to understand what is going on in space - so that our space systems can continue to provide national, military, civil, scientific and economic benefits to the global community."

SSA data-sharing agreements enhance multinational space cooperation and streamline the process for USSTRATCOM partners to request specific information gathered by USSTRATCOM's Joint Space Operations Center at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The information is crucial for launch support, satellite maneuver planning, support for on-orbit anomalies, electromagnetic interference reporting and investigation, satellite decommissioning activities and on-orbit conjunction assessments.

"We have worked hard over the last couple of years to make the case that we want space to be a domain that is available for everyone to use," said Crosier. "But to do that we need to understand what is going on in space and the best way to do that is through transparency - to share information - because just like in the air, land or sea domain, we are stronger when we operate together."

One of nine DoD unified combatant commands, USSTRATCOM has global strategic missions, assigned through the Unified Command Plan. They include strategic deterrence, space operations, cyberspace operations, joint electronic warfare, global strike, missile defense, intelligence, and analysis and targeting.

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
U.K. picks General Dynamics for battlefield communications project
 Washington (UPI) Apr 7, 2017
 General Dynamics received a $409 million contract from Britain's Defense Ministry to design and develop next-generation battlefield communication systems. The deal supports the U.K.'s Morpheus project, an effort launched to address critical system obsolescence and procure more advanced Tactical Communication and Information Systems for the British Army. According to General Dynam ... read more
Related Links
 U.S. Strategic Command
 Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Raytheon to supply Multi-Object Kill Vehicle technology

 Israel's latest missile interceptor enters service

 Always on Guard: All You Need to Know About Russia's Missile Defense

 Raytheon completes ballistic missile radar detection test
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Rockwell Collins to begin work on second CRIIS system

 US confident it can thwart N.Korean missiles: US general

 IAI, Indian navy sign $1.6B contract for air defense systems

 Brazil considering Pantsir-S1 buy from Russia
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
USS America tests Rolling Airframe Missile on drone

 U.S. Air Force taps URS for unmanned aircraft operations

 U.S. Navy tests updated Triton drone

 A novel hybrid UAV that may change the way people operate drones
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
US Strategic Command, Norway sign agreement to share space services, data

 Pentagon urges Russia not to hang up military hotline

 U.K. picks General Dynamics for battlefield communications project

 Battle of the ModRecs Lays Groundwork for Improved Spectrum Management
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Estonia taps BAE Systems Hagglunds for vehicle support

 Northrop Grumman to support IBCS development for U.S. Army

 General Dynamics, US Ordnance share contract for M2 machineguns

 General Dynamics contracted for tank ammo cartridges
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms

 Brazil boosting defense industry exports

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 Israel's Delek Group sets sights on global stage
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Dalai Lama accuses China of fooling its people

 Trump drops China bashing during warm Xi summit

 Philippine military to upgrade island facilities, not launch land grab

 Duterte orders Philippine troops to South China Sea reefs
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Platelets instead of quantum dots

 How nanoparticles affect flow through porous stuff in surprising ways

 Nanoscopic golden springs change color of twisted light

 New Nano Devices Could Withstand Extreme Environments in Space



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement