Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILPLEX
US approves $1.4 bn slice of massive Saudi arms deal
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) June 5, 2017


The United States approved two large military contracts totalling more than $1.4 billion on Monday after promising Saudi Arabia a huge arms package to counter any threat from Iran.

Last month, on his first foreign trip, US President Donald Trump visited the kingdom and promised its leaders access to $110 billion in weapons and training.

Officials say just under a third of that total was accounted for by contracts approved by the previous administration of Barack Obama, with several more in the pipeline.

Shortly after the deal was signed, the US State Department allowed the Saudi navy to buy a $250 million training package from Kratos Defense and Security Solutions of San Diego.

On Monday, the Saudis got the go-ahead for a $750 million contract to train their air force, working with a variety of US contracted firms.

In addition, the kingdom will spend $662 million on 26 AN/TPQ-53(V) truck-mounted medium-range radar systems, which can pinpoint enemy mortar and missile batteries.

Lockheed Martin will sell the systems and US contractors will provide logistical and training support as the Saudi armed forces deploy them.

During Trump's trip to Riyadh, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the arms deal would help support the long-term security of Washington's partners in the Gulf region.

And he cited in particular "the malign Iranian influence and Iranian-related threats which exist on Saudi Arabia's borders on all sides."

But the unity of the Gulf allies was in question Monday, after a row erupted between Qatar and its neighbors over the gas-rich emirate's alleged support for pro-Iranian groups.

Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen and the Maldives joined Saudi Arabia and Egypt in severing relations with Qatar, which hosts the largest US airbase in the region.

dc/sst

LOCKHEED MARTIN

MILPLEX
BAE receives contract for Royal Australian Navy SATCOM upgrades
 Washington (UPI) May 25, 2017
 BAE Systems Australia has been awarded a $30 million contract for satellite communications upgrades for the Royal Australian Navy, the company announced Thursday. The modifications would apply to the maritime element of the Advanced SATCOM Terrestrial Infrastructure System, or MASTIS. The program will greatly increase the bandwidth of the current system and allow better interoperability ... read more
Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILPLEX
Russia nears deal to sell air-defence system to Turkey

 Lockheed Martin Wins $46 Million for Infrared Missile Warning Satellite

 US successfully tests ICBM defense system

 Elbit supplying unidentified customer with missile defense system
MILPLEX
Lockheed awarded contract for extended range air-to-surface missiles

 Raytheon contracted for testing of joint standoff weapon

 Lockheed Martin drops out of over-the-horizon missile competition

 Iran says it has built third underground missile factory
MILPLEX
Australia to acquire small unmanned aerial vehicles

 DARPA, BAE partner on multirole unmanned aerial systems

 Australia buys AeroVironment Wasp AE for new small UAV program

 Drone vs. truck deliveries: Which create less carbon pollution?
MILPLEX
Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment

 Navy receiving data terminal sets from Leonardo DRS

 European country orders Harris tactical radios
MILPLEX
European country orders Elbit ground intel systems

 Boeing awarded $1B contract for Redesigned Kill Vehicle

 Orbital ATK supplying Army with .50-caliber ammunition

 Oshkosh secures Marine Corps P-19R contract
MILPLEX
US approves $1.4 bn slice of massive Saudi arms deal

 India approves new defence policy to boost local companies

 BAE receives contract for Royal Australian Navy SATCOM upgrades

 Trump military budget proposal aims to increase readiness
MILPLEX
US backsliding on Paris deal a gift for China

 Germany will have to pull its troops from key base in Turkey: Gabriel

 Montenegro becomes NATO's 29th member

 China concerns spark Australia spy law review
MILPLEX
Nanosized silicon heater and thermometer combined to fight cancer

 Ultrafast nanophotonics: Turmoil in sluggish electrons' existence

 Stanford scientists use nanotechnology to boost the performance of key industrial catalyst

 Researchers create first significant examples of optical crystallography for nanomaterials



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement