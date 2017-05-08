US approves sale of $2 billion in missiles to UAE: Pentagon

|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) May 11, 2017
The US State Department has approved the possible sale of 160 missiles to the United Arab Emirates for an estimated $2.0 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The UAE government has requested the possible sale of 60 Patriot missiles with canisters and 100 Patriot guidance enhanced missiles, among other military equipment, according to a Department of Defense statement.
"This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of an important ally which has been, and continues to be, a force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East," it said.
Moscow (Sputnik) May 08, 2017
