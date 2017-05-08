US approves sale of $2 billion in missiles to UAE: Pentagon



by Staff Writers



Washington (AFP) May 11, 2017



The US State Department has approved the possible sale of 160 missiles to the United Arab Emirates for an estimated $2.0 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The UAE government has requested the possible sale of 60 Patriot missiles with canisters and 100 Patriot guidance enhanced missiles, among other military equipment, according to a Department of Defense statement.

"This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of an important ally which has been, and continues to be, a force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East," it said.

Moscow (Sputnik) May 08, 2017





With its state-of-art heavy liquid-propelled RS-28 Sarmat ICBM the Russian military has obviously surpassed their US counterparts, Russian military expert Alexei Leonkov told Radio Sputnik, adding that the cutting-edge weaponry is due to enter into service in 2018. Russia is 10-15 years ahead of the US with its cutting-edge heavy liquid-propelled RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic mis ... read more

