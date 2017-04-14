Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
US assessing 'military options' as North Korea test looms
 By Andrew BEATTY
 Washington (AFP) April 14, 2017


Russia urges 'restraint' over N. Korea tensions: Kremlin
Moscow (AFP) April 14, 2017 - Russia on Friday called for "restraint" over the situation in North Korea, warning against any "provocative steps" after Washington said it was assessing military options in response to the country's weapons programs.

"Moscow is watching with great concern the escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"We call for restraint from all countries and warn countries not to pursue actions that could consist of any provocative steps," he added.

Speculation has mounted in recent days that Pyongyang is preparing to fire a trial nuke or missile when it marks a major anniversary on Saturday, prompting US President Donald Trump to pledge the matter "will be taken care of."

Trump has sent an aircraft carrier-led strike group to the Korean peninsula to press his point, in one of a series of signals indicating his willingness to shake up foreign policy strategy.

Russia's North Korea envoy Alexander Matsegora on Friday said he does not rule out a test or launch in the near future, expressing concern that Trump could take a fateful decision without any North Korea experts on his team.

"If Mr. Trump would listen to a Russian Korea expert with 40 years of experience, I would advise him not to do it," he told RIA-Novosti of a potential US strike.

"Right now we all must stop at the edge of the abyss and not take this fateful step," he said.

The United States is assessing military options in response to North Korea's weapons programs, a White House foreign policy advisor confirmed Friday, saying another provocative test was a question of "when" rather than "if."

As speculation mounted that Pyongyang is preparing to fire a trial nuke or missile on a major anniversary Saturday, the official said the United States was poised to deal with the security threat posed by North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

"Military options are already being assessed," the adviser said on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic, describing a fresh test as "possible."

There are reports of activity at a nuclear test site in North Korea ahead of Saturday's 105th anniversary of the birth of the country's founder Kim Il-Sung.

"They have telegraphed a bit, it's no surprise that the anniversary is on Saturday, traditionally he has the big parade and rolls out his weapons and his mock weapons," said the adviser.

"Unfortunately it's not a new surprise for us, (North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un)continues to develop this program, he continues to launch missiles into the Sea of Japan. With the regime it's not a matter of if, it's when."

The comments came after President Donald Trump told reporters that the "problem" of North Korea "will be taken care of."

- 'Complicated' -

The ominous comments came the same day the US military dropped the biggest non-nuclear bomb it possesses on Afghanistan, targeting a complex used by the Islamic State group.

Trump also flexed his military muscle last week by ordering cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase the US believed was the origin of a chemical weapons attack on civilians in a northern Syria town.

And a US aircraft carrier and its naval strike group has been diverted to the Korean peninsula.

Trump has repeatedly said he will prevent Pyongyang from developing a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States.

It was a main topic of discussion when Trump met then president Barack Obama shortly after the November election, with Trump being warned he may face a difficult choice early in his presidency.

Trump subsequently asked his advisers to give him all options for dealing with the nuclear-armed North.

But privately the White House acknowledges that striking North Korea would be a "much more complicated piece of business" than the Syria strike, in the words of a second senior administration official.

Any US strike on North Korea could prompt retaliation against allies or US forces in South Korea or Japan.

But there are few good diplomatic or economic options for the Trump administration.

The North is already under multiple sets of United Nations sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and appears to see these programs as insurance against regime change.

- Pence to Asia -

In a Wall Street Journal interview, Trump said a recent meeting with China's President Xi Jinping dissuaded him of the notion that Beijing could compel North Korea to change course.

"After listening for 10 minutes, I realized it's not so easy," Trump said.

"I felt pretty strongly that they had a tremendous power" over North Korea. "But it's not what you would think."

On Saturday Trump will dispatch Vice President Mike Pence to the region to firm up resolve among allies.

Pence will visit South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and Australia, with North Korea high on the agenda in each capital.

With the exception of Indonesia, the United States has a treaty obligation to come to the defense of all those countries -- an obligation Trump has sometimes appeared to call into question.

Pence will be looking to assure allies that commitment is "ironclad," according to one White House official.

"We are fully committed to our security alliances, especially in the face of our evolving security challenges, as we've seen the nuclear threat of North Korea."

NUKEWARS
Xi urges peaceful resolution of N. Korea tensions in Trump call
 Beijing (AFP) April 12, 2017
 Chinese leader Xi Jinping has urged Donald Trump to peacefully resolve tensions over North Korea's nuclear programme, as the US president touted the power of a naval "armada" steaming towards the Korean peninsula. China's foreign ministry said Wednesday the two leaders had spoken by phone, days after Trump sent the aircraft carrier-led strike group to the region in a show of force ahead of a ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Raytheon to upgrade U.S. ballistic missile defense radars

 Raytheon to supply Multi-Object Kill Vehicle technology

 Israel's latest missile interceptor enters service

 Always on Guard: All You Need to Know About Russia's Missile Defense
NUKEWARS
Orbital ATK contracted to support Sidewinder missile sale

 Raytheon to begin Phase 4B refresh services for AMRAAM program

 Boeing receives contract modification for Harpoon missile support

 Rockwell Collins to begin work on second CRIIS system
NUKEWARS
U.S. Army tests dune buggy-like Hunter, Killer vehicles

 U.K. defense minister calls for autonomous supply vehicles

 MS-177 sensor completes test on Global Hawk

 Swiss prisons getting drone-detection capability
NUKEWARS
Thales supplying Denmark with communications system

 US Strategic Command, Norway sign agreement to share space services, data

 Pentagon urges Russia not to hang up military hotline

 AF announces major changes to space enterprise
NUKEWARS
U.S. orders cannon bodies from Triumph Group

 Five views on the 'Mother of All Bombs' in Afghanistan

 British Army extends support contract with Saab for simulator system

 NATO members form center to combat hybrid threats
NUKEWARS
Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms

 Brazil boosting defense industry exports
NUKEWARS
NATO essential but allies must pay up says Trump; Ryan to visit next week

 As NATO moves in troops, reforms hit Poland's military hard

 Poland hails 'historic' NATO battalion launch

 Trump flipflops on NATO, China, Russia, Syria, trade and more
NUKEWARS
Self-assembling polymers provide thin nanowire template

 Scientists identify unusual force acting on nanoparticles

 UNM physicist discovers strange forces acting on nanoparticles

 How nanoparticles affect flow through porous stuff in surprising ways



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement