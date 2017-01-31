US defense chief begins Trump's plans to grow Pentagon

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) Feb 1, 2017
US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Wednesday outlined initial plans to further grow America's vast military, after President Donald Trump vowed a "great rebuilding" of the US armed services.
In a short memo, Mattis highlighted critical areas where the Pentagon could immediately use some extra cash.
He proposed an amendment to this year's budget that would free up money to address shortfalls in military readiness and to fund "new requirements" from the "acceleration" of the fight against the Islamic State group.
Trump last week signed an executive order to begin increasing the size of the US military, promising new aircraft, naval ships and more resources for the Pentagon.
The order provided few specifics but Trump made clear during last year's campaign and in recent weeks that he wants to enlarge the ranks of the military services and expand its fleets of aircraft and ships.
For example, he has said he envisioned a naval fleet of 350 vessels, up from the navy's current 274 and more than its 310 vessel target.
The US military is already by far the world's most powerful and most expensive -- with bases spanning the globe, an annual budget of more than $600 billion and about 1.3 million active-duty troops.
For next year's budget, Mattis said the Pentagon is conducting a comprehensive review that among other things will focus on buying more munitions, funding Defense Department facilities at a higher rate and "growing force structure" as fast as possible.
After the withdrawal of most US troops from Iraq and Afghanistan, the administration of Barack Obama saw a shrinking Pentagon budget but Republicans have long insisted cuts went too far and hurt US capabilities, especially in the face of Chinese and Russian military expansions.
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement