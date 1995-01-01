Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
US halts arms sales to Erdogan bodyguards: Congress
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Sept 18, 2017


The US government has frozen arms sales to the bodyguards of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after his aides attacked demonstrators in Washington last May, two senators said Monday.

Senators Patrick Leahy and Chris Van Hollen said the move came after they proposed their own legislation to halt any sales to the Turkish Presidential Protection Directorate.

The move would block a deal by New Hampshire-based Sig Sauer to sell $1.2 million worth of small arms to the bodyguard unit behind the May 16 assault on anti-Erdogan protesters during a presidential visit to Washington.

"This sale to President Erdogan's personal security guards should never have been approved, given their history of excessive force," Leahy and Van Hollen said in a statement.

"We should also stop selling weapons to units of the Turkish National Police that have been arbitrarily arresting and abusing Turkish citizens who peacefully criticize the government."

Nineteen members of Erdogan's security detail have been indicted over the daylight attack in front of the Turkish ambassador's residence that saw several demonstrators sent to hospital for serious injuries.

Two Turkish-Americans were arrested and pleaded innocent to assault charges on September 7. The others, including 15 Turkish nationals and two Turkish-Canadians, remain at large outside the United States.

Erdogan, who labeled the protesters "terrorists," early this month blasted the US indictment of his bodyguards, saying the case was a "scandalous demonstration of how American justice works."

SUPERPOWERS
Juncker says 'wind is back in Europe's sails'
 Strasbourg, France (AFP) Sept 13, 2017
 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday that the "wind is back in Europe's sails" as he issued a rallying call a year after the shock of the Brexit vote. In his annual State of the Union speech, Juncker said the bloc had become more united following a series of crises including Britain's vote to leave, and insisted economic momentum was picking up. The former Lux ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
To shoot down or not? NKorea launch highlights intercept issues

 'Take cover' - but where? Japanese helpless over N.Korea threat

 Navy tests AN/SPY-6(V) Air and Missile Defense Radar

 S. Korea, US deploy missile defence amid China protest
SUPERPOWERS
Leonardo, Thales integrating missile-protection systems in Britain

 Sales deals for TOW missiles, boats for Bahrain in works

 Turkey signs deal to buy Russian S-400 missile systems

 Atlantic Diving Supply receives $17.6 million contract for rocket launchers
SUPERPOWERS
China touts military drone helicopter at exhibition

 X-37B Flies Again In First SpaceX Launch

 Atlas Dynamics Introduces Fixed Wing UAV with 5-Hour Flight Time, 150 Kilometer Operational Range

 Atlas Dynamics Unveils NEST Smart Protective Charging Station for Enhanced Performance of Atlas Pro Platform
SUPERPOWERS
Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system
SUPERPOWERS
Army ordering new shoulder-fired recoilless rifles

 Australia developing wearable 'Fight Recorder' for soldiers

 Marines use freeze-dried plasma to save foreign ally

 Mobile Camouflage System displayed at DSEI 17
SUPERPOWERS
Northtrop Grumman poised to buy Orbital: report

 L3 Technologies acquires Adaptive Methods Inc.

 Trump pushes hardware to allies -- and ups pressure on N.Korea

 United Technologies buying Rockwell Collins for $30 billion
SUPERPOWERS
Russia launches war games on NATO's eastern flank

 Trump plans to visit China, Japan, S. Korea in November

 Turkey signs landmark Russian weapons deal

 Trump's generals look to provide a steady hand
SUPERPOWERS
'Nano-hashtags' could provide definite proof of Majorana particles

 UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle

 A more complete picture of the nano world

 What the world's tiniest 'monster truck' reveals



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement