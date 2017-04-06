Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILPLEX
U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Apr 6, 2017


Lawmakers with the U.S. House Armed Services Committee heard from former Pentagon workers earlier in the week pushing for several key defense reforms.

On Tuesday, Representatives held a hearing featuring testimonies from three former defense officials with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, who argued the U.S. Department of Defense should be doing more to manage its growing civilian work force and to expedite military acquisition.

In his opening remarks, committee chairman Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Texas) acknowledged progress in reforms under the previous administration, but echoed the concerns in the testimonies.

"While a lot has been done, a lot more needs to be done," he said. "The world around us is simply moving too fast for us to sit still and assume that the organizations and processes of the past will suffice for today and especially tomorrow."

In his testimony, Dr. Dov Zakheim said the Pentagon has likely benefitted from a growing civilian workforce, but should be wary of faltering capabilities as a result.

"It is arguable that the civilian workforce is insufficiently well-trained to deal with the acceleration of changes in technology," he said.

On acquisition, Zakheim suggested the Pentagon's procurement process faces unnecessary bureaucratic restrictions.

"The DOD procurement system is complicated, stove-piped and over-regulated," he added.

Republican leadership in the House Armed Services Committee indicated a desire to take legislative action in response to the concerns raised by Zakheim and his colleagues.

"We cannot do everything in a single bill or even in three years. But we must be willing to move aggressively to make the reforms needed in this volatile, dangerous world," Thornberry said.

MILPLEX
Brazil boosting defense industry exports
 Washington (UPI) Apr 6, 2017
 Brazil plans to offer incentives - including lines of credit --- to countries buying Brazilian defense products, Defense Minister Raul Jungmann announced. The lines of credit to buyers would be offered by the Brazilian Development Bank. Insurance instruments for Brazilian manufacturers and a dedicated defense industry group within the Foreign Trade Chamber are also being eyed by ... read more
Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILPLEX
Raytheon to supply Multi-Object Kill Vehicle technology

 Israel's latest missile interceptor enters service

 Always on Guard: All You Need to Know About Russia's Missile Defense

 Raytheon completes ballistic missile radar detection test
MILPLEX
Rockwell Collins to begin work on second CRIIS system

 US confident it can thwart N.Korean missiles: US general

 IAI, Indian navy sign $1.6B contract for air defense systems

 Brazil considering Pantsir-S1 buy from Russia
MILPLEX
USS America tests Rolling Airframe Missile on drone

 U.S. Air Force taps URS for unmanned aircraft operations

 U.S. Navy tests updated Triton drone

 A novel hybrid UAV that may change the way people operate drones
MILPLEX
US Strategic Command, Norway sign agreement to share space services, data

 Pentagon urges Russia not to hang up military hotline

 U.K. picks General Dynamics for battlefield communications project

 Battle of the ModRecs Lays Groundwork for Improved Spectrum Management
MILPLEX
Estonia taps BAE Systems Hagglunds for vehicle support

 Northrop Grumman to support IBCS development for U.S. Army

 General Dynamics, US Ordnance share contract for M2 machineguns

 General Dynamics contracted for tank ammo cartridges
MILPLEX
U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms

 Brazil boosting defense industry exports

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 Israel's Delek Group sets sights on global stage
MILPLEX
Dalai Lama accuses China of fooling its people

 Trump drops China bashing during warm Xi summit

 Philippine military to upgrade island facilities, not launch land grab

 Duterte orders Philippine troops to South China Sea reefs
MILPLEX
Platelets instead of quantum dots

 How nanoparticles affect flow through porous stuff in surprising ways

 Nanoscopic golden springs change color of twisted light

 New Nano Devices Could Withstand Extreme Environments in Space



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement