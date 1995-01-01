US pushes oil embargo on N. Korea, takes aim at Kim Jong-Un

Tallinn (AFP) Sept 7 - The EU is preparing to increase its own sanctions against North Korea, the bloc's diplomatic chief said Thursday, as part of international efforts to punish the rogue state for its latest nuclear test.

"I will put forward to ministers to work in the coming days to increase EU autonomous sanctions," Federica Mogherini said as she arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Tallinn.

NATO urges tougher implementation of N.Korea sanctions

Brussels (AFP) Sept 6 - NATO on Wednesday demanded tougher implementation of sanctions against North Korea in the wake of the country's sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date, and called for new efforts to draw the reclusive state away from its "threatening and destabilising path".

The test on Sunday of what Pyongyang described as a hydrogen bomb demonstrated North Korea's "accelerating and unprecedented campaign" of unlawful missile launches and nuclear tests, the alliance said in a strongly worded statement.

International unity in the face of the North's nuclear push appeared to crumble this week as Russia rebuffed US calls for new UN sanctions, joining Pyongyang's key ally China in resisting pressure for more action.

NATO said the threat posed by the North demanded a "unified response" from the international community.

"It is now imperative that all nations implement more thoroughly and transparently existing UN sanctions and make further efforts to apply decisive pressure to convince the DPRK regime to abandon its current threatening and destabilising path," the alliance said.

Japanese experts said Wednesday that Sunday's blast had a yield of about 160 kilotons -- more than 10 times the size of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima at the end of World War II.

Washington's ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, is expected to unveil yet another new UN sanctions package targeting Kim Jong-Un's regime this week.

She had demanded a vote as early as Monday -- as Washington is in parallel considering hitting Russian and Chinese businesses that have dealings with the North with secondary sanctions.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced Wednesday that he would be travelling next month to Japan and South Korea -- alliance partners in the region -- to discuss the North Korea crisis.

Trump says military action against N. Korea not 'first choice'

Washington (AFP) Sept 6 - President Donald Trump said military action against North Korea was not the "first choice" of his administration Wednesday, edging away from his most bellicose threats against the Pyongyang regime.

After a phone call with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about how to deal with Kim Jong-Un's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, Trump did not rule out military strikes if necessary.

But, he indicated, other avenues for pressure would come before military action.

"Certainly that's not our first choice, but we will see what happens," Trump said as he boarded Marine One at the White House.

Trump has previously warned of "fire and fury" if North Korea continued tests and warned its few international partners that trade with the United States could come to an end.

So far those threats have gone unheeded in Pyongyang which recently detonated an apparent thermonuclear bomb.

That and a litany of other tests appear aimed at marrying missile and nuclear technology in a way that could put the United States within striking distance.

Trump has accused China in particular of not doing enough to tighten economic pressure on its smaller neighbor. But on Wednesday Trump sounded more conciliatory.

"I believe that President Xi agrees with me 100 percent. He doesn't want to see what's happening there, either. We had a very, very frank and very strong phone call."