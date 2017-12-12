US ready for North Korea talks 'without preconditions'



McMaster called on the international community to go beyond UN sanctions to pressure the country, saying it "might be our last best chance to avoid military conflict."

The US in particular has pressured China to shut down a pipeline delivering crude oil to North Korea, which it hopes would place enough economic pressure on Pyongyang to force it to halt its nuclear activities.

On November 28 North Korea test-fired a nuclear-capable missile that showed the potential to strike anywhere on the continental United States.

Washington remains frustrated that international sanctions on Pyongyang have not resulted in the North halting its nuclear and long-range ballistic missile tests.

"A company whose ships would engage in that activity ought to be on notice that that might be the last delivery of anything they do for a long time, anywhere."

"Any company whose ships engage in that ought to face the most severe economic consequences and sanctions."

"We've seen quite a bit of that in ship-to-ship transfers of refined fuel products, for example," McMaster said, speaking at an event in Washington hosted by the British think tank Policy Exchange.

The smuggling is done by ship-to-ship transfers, he said, suggesting that foreign vessels are moving the goods on the high seas to North Korean ships that take them ashore.

McMaster said UN sanctions have not halted deliveries of essential goods like refined fuel products that North Korea wants.

The United States is ready to begin talks on North Korea's nuclear disarmament without prior conditions, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday.

"We're ready to have the first meeting without preconditions," Tillerson told a meeting on the crisis at the Atlantic Council policy forum in Washington.

"Let's just meet and let's talk about the weather if you want and talk about whether it's going to be a square table or a round table if that's what you're excited about."

This appeared to represent a softening in the US position, seeing as officials had previously demanded that Kim Jong-Un's regime demonstrate a willingness to consider giving up their arsenal.

But elsewhere in his remarks, Tillerson insisted the US-led pressure campaign of economic and diplomatic sanctions would continue until "the first bomb drops."

He stressed that Washington "simply cannot accept a nuclear armed North Korea" and that President Donald Trump "intends to ensure that they do not have deliverable nuclear weapons to (reach) the shores of the United States."

Tillerson 'confident' in North Korea talks plan

Washington (AFP) Dec 12, 2017 - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed confidence Tuesday that Washington is doing all it can to force North Korea to negotiate its nuclear disarmament.

But -- even as he vowed to pursue his diplomatic strategy "until the first bomb drops" -- he also warned that the US military stands ready to act if necessary.

And he added that if diplomacy and sanctions fail and the fighting erupts, it will have been a personal failure of his efforts to resolve the crisis.

"So we need the DPRK to come to the table for talks. We're ready to talk any time they'd like to talk," he said in a speech to the Atlantic Council policy forum, referring to North Korea by its official acronym.

"But they have to come to the table, and they have to come to the table with a view that they need to make a different choice."

Tillerson insisted Pyongyang must show it is ready to consider surrendering its bombs.

The United States has mobilized the world community to impose stringent economic and diplomatic sanctions on Kim Jong-un's regime to halt its nuclear drive.

But Pyongyang has continued to test ever more powerful ballistic missiles and boasts it can now target the US mainland with its nuclear arsenal.

Washington has pledged to deliver a denuclearized Korean peninsula, but the strategy hinges on China maintaining pressure and Kim agreeing to talk.

"We want them to make the right choice, which is to stop and say: 'Let's sit down to talk about it,'" Tillerson said in an earlier speech to staff.

"Because if they keep going, they can cross a point at which there's nothing left for us in the diplomatic community to do," he warned.

"We've done everything we can do, as we don't want to get to that point," Tillerson added, stressing that he works closely with US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.

"And I've said to my partner Secretary Mattis many times: 'If we get there, I've failed. And I don't want to fail,'" he promised.

Later in the day, Tillerson returned to the theme in the speech to the Atlantic Council.

"Because of the situation, the president has ordered our military planners to have a full range of contingencies available and they are ready," he said.

"As I've told people many times, I will continue our diplomatic efforts until the first bomb drops.

"I'm going to be confident that we're going to be successful, but I'm also confident that Secretary Mattis will be successful if it ends up being his turn."

