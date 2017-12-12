US ready for North Korea talks 'without preconditions'

|.
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) Dec 12, 2017
The United States is ready to begin talks on North Korea's nuclear disarmament without prior conditions, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday.
"We're ready to have the first meeting without preconditions," Tillerson told a meeting on the crisis at the Atlantic Council policy forum in Washington.
"Let's just meet and let's talk about the weather if you want and talk about whether it's going to be a square table or a round table if that's what you're excited about."
This appeared to represent a softening in the US position, seeing as officials had previously demanded that Kim Jong-Un's regime demonstrate a willingness to consider giving up their arsenal.
But elsewhere in his remarks, Tillerson insisted the US-led pressure campaign of economic and diplomatic sanctions would continue until "the first bomb drops."
He stressed that Washington "simply cannot accept a nuclear armed North Korea" and that President Donald Trump "intends to ensure that they do not have deliverable nuclear weapons to (reach) the shores of the United States."
Tillerson 'confident' in North Korea talks plan
But -- even as he vowed to pursue his diplomatic strategy "until the first bomb drops" -- he also warned that the US military stands ready to act if necessary.
And he added that if diplomacy and sanctions fail and the fighting erupts, it will have been a personal failure of his efforts to resolve the crisis.
"So we need the DPRK to come to the table for talks. We're ready to talk any time they'd like to talk," he said in a speech to the Atlantic Council policy forum, referring to North Korea by its official acronym.
"But they have to come to the table, and they have to come to the table with a view that they need to make a different choice."
Tillerson insisted Pyongyang must show it is ready to consider surrendering its bombs.
The United States has mobilized the world community to impose stringent economic and diplomatic sanctions on Kim Jong-un's regime to halt its nuclear drive.
But Pyongyang has continued to test ever more powerful ballistic missiles and boasts it can now target the US mainland with its nuclear arsenal.
Washington has pledged to deliver a denuclearized Korean peninsula, but the strategy hinges on China maintaining pressure and Kim agreeing to talk.
"We want them to make the right choice, which is to stop and say: 'Let's sit down to talk about it,'" Tillerson said in an earlier speech to staff.
"Because if they keep going, they can cross a point at which there's nothing left for us in the diplomatic community to do," he warned.
"We've done everything we can do, as we don't want to get to that point," Tillerson added, stressing that he works closely with US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.
"And I've said to my partner Secretary Mattis many times: 'If we get there, I've failed. And I don't want to fail,'" he promised.
Later in the day, Tillerson returned to the theme in the speech to the Atlantic Council.
"Because of the situation, the president has ordered our military planners to have a full range of contingencies available and they are ready," he said.
"As I've told people many times, I will continue our diplomatic efforts until the first bomb drops.
"I'm going to be confident that we're going to be successful, but I'm also confident that Secretary Mattis will be successful if it ends up being his turn."
Seoul (AFP) Dec 12, 2017
The US military is reportedly in talks with South Korea on the timing of large-scale annual military exercises that always infuriate nuclear-armed Pyongyang and could coincide with next year's Winter Olympics. The Foal Eagle and Key Resolve drills usually start in late February or early March and involve tens of thousands of troops from the two allies, which say they are purely defensive. ... read more
