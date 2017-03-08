US rebuffs China over N.Korea talks



By Carole LANDRY



United Nations, United States (AFP) March 8, 2017



- July 2016: Seoul announces plans to deploy the US THAAD system on its territory of, which is designed to defend it from a North Korean attack.

- September 9, 2016: It carries out its fifth and most powerful test yet, claiming it has tested a miniaturized nuclear bomb for a warhead that could be mounted on a missile.

- October 9, 2006: It carries out its first successful nuclear test, since then it has come under a series of international sanctions.

North Korea has steadfastly pursued development of its nuclear programme and ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets in Japan, South Korea, and the United States.

- August 20, 2015: South and North Korea trade artillery fire across their border. North Korea gives the South 48 hours to dismantle loudspeakers blasting propaganda messages across the border or face further military action.

- November 23, 2010: North Korea fires 170 artillery shells at Yeonpyeong, the first attack on an area populated by civilians since the war: four are killed, including two civilians. South Korea's military goes on top alert, its troops firing back with cannon.

- March 26, 2010: The South Korean corvette Cheonan sinks near Baengnyong island in the Yellow Sea, killing 46 sailors. An international investigation concludes that it had been torpedoed by a North Korean submarine. Pyongyang denies the charge.

- June 15, 1999: South Korean and North Korean naval ships clash off South Korea's Yeonpyeong island. One North Korean torpedo boat is sunk and three patrol boats badly damaged. North Korean casualties are estimated at around 50.

- September 18, 1996: A North Korean submarine on a spying mission runs aground off the eastern South Korean port of Gangneung. After a 45-day manhunt, 24 crew members and infiltrators are killed.

- November 29, 1987: A bomb planted on a Korean Air flight explodes over the Andaman Sea, killing all 115 people on board. Seoul accuses Pyongyang, which denies involvement.

- October 9, 1983: An attempt to kill South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan takes place when North Korea plants a bomb in a mausoleum in Yangon, Myanmar during a visit by Chun. He survives but 21 people, including some government ministers, are killed.

- August 18, 1976: North Korean soldiers attack a work party trying to chop down a tree inside the demilitarised zone. Two US army officers are killed in what becomes known as the "axe murder incident".

- January 21, 1968: a team of 31 North Korean commandos is sent to Seoul to assassinate President Park Chung-Hee, but is intercepted by South Korean security. All but two are killed, and only one of those captured.

Pyongyang has on several occasions placed its troops on a war footing.

Since the end of the war, numerous attacks, troop infiltrations and clashes, mostly provoked by Pyongyang, have threatened the fragile ceasefire.

North and South Korea sign an armistice on July 27 1953 and a Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) is established near the 38th parallel. It is never ratified by a formal peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas technically still at war.

Beijing is Pyongyang's main backer, while Washington supports Seoul during the three-year war in which between two and four million Korean, Chinese and US soldiers and civilians are killed.

- June 25, 1950: the army of communist North Korea crosses the 38th parallel, which separates it from capitalist South Korea, seizing Seoul in three days.

Here is a timeline of relations between the two Koreas, who remain technically at war:

The United States on Wednesday rebuffed China's appeal for talks with North Korea, saying leader Kim Jong-Un was behaving irrationally and that it was reassessing its approach to dealing with Pyongyang.

China, Pyongyang's main ally, earlier called on North Korea to suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for a halt to the annual US-South Korean military drills.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Beijing that the proposal could help bring the United States and North Korea back to negotiations and avert what he termed a "head-on collision".

After a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council, US Ambassador Nikki Haley said North Korea's actions called for a different response.

"We are not dealing with a rational person," Haley told reporters.

"If this were any other country, we would be talking about that and it wouldn't be an issue."

She described Kim as a "person who has not had rational acts, who is not thinking clearly."

"We are re-evaluating how to handle North Korea going forward," she added.

North Korea fired at least four missiles toward Japan on Monday, three of which splashed down in waters near Japan.

The Security Council met to discuss next steps to address North Korea's missile launches after Pyongyang said the latest tests were for a possible strike on US bases in Japan.

The US ambassador said "all the options are on the table" and did not rule out talks completely but she made clear that North Korea must first show a willingness to seek a diplomatic solution.

"We have to see some sort of positive action taken by North Korea before we can ever take them seriously," said Haley.

Her comments came as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson prepares to visit Japan, South Korea and China starting next week, his first trip to the region, with talks to focus on North Korea.

China's proposal mirrored past North Korean offers that were rejected by the United States, which said Pyongyang had no right to demand concessions in return for abiding by UN resolutions.

Six sets of UN sanctions since Pyongyang's first nuclear test in 2006 have failed to halt its drive for what it insists are defensive weapons. It held its most recent nuclear test last September.

- Tensions over US-SKorea missile defense -

The council on Tuesday strongly condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches in a statement unanimously adopted despite tensions with China over Washington's deployment of an advanced missile defense system in South Korea.

In Beijing, Wang continued China's hammering of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, repeating Beijing's "strong opposition" and calling on Seoul to "cease and desist."

THAAD is designed to intercept and destroy short and medium-range ballistic missiles.

Chinese Ambassador Liu Jieyi stressed the importance of reducing tensions on the Korean peninsula, telling reporters that this must be done "in a negotiated way."

"The most important thing of course is to reduce tension and also to get on the track of dialogue to seek progress in denuclearization and also commitment to peace and security on the Korean peninsula," Liu told reporters.

Japan's ambassador Koro Bessho said the council should consider further action to build pressure on Pyongyang.

"We have maintained our calm and self-restraint through all of this but we feel that enough is enough," said Bessho.

Since the launches, US President Donald Trump has reiterated Washington's "iron-clad commitment" to Japanese and South Korean security and threatened "very dire consequences" for Pyongyang.

France said it was discussing plans to impose new measures on North Korea within the European Union in a bid to close loopholes in UN sanctions resolutions.

UN council meets to discuss next steps on North Korea

United Nations, United States (AFP) March 8, 2017 - The UN Security Council on Wednesday met behind closed doors to discuss the next steps to address North Korea's missile launches as a proposal from China to freeze Pyongyang's military program appeared to fall flat.

China, Pyongyang's main ally, called on North Korea to suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for the US and South Korea halting joint military exercises in South Korea.

Asked about the Chinese proposal, Britain, France and Japan said the onus was on North Korea to show that it was ready to change course and abandon its military and nuclear programs.

"They launched four missiles," said Japan's Ambassador Koro Bessho ahead of the meeting. "We are not doing anything to provoke them and so we are in a very strong position to tell them that this is totally not acceptable."

North Korea fired at least four missiles toward Japan on Monday, three of which splashed down in waters near Japan, saying they were tests for a possible strike on US bases on Japan.

British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said the US-South Korea drills were "not a threat to international peace and security," adding that the threat comes from North Korea's "continued plan to nuclearize".

"It's up to North Korea to show sincerely and with concrete steps that it is ready to start again the dialogue," said French Ambassador Francois Delattre.

The council on Tuesday strongly condemned North Korea's latest series of ballistic missile launches in a statement unanimously adopted despite tensions with China over Washington's deployment of an advanced missile defense system in South Korea.

"The most important thing of course is to reduce tension and also to get on the track of dialogue to seek progress in denuclearization and also commitment to peace and security on the Korean peninsula," Chinese Ambassador Liu Jieyi told reporters.

"That is the most important thing that we must do at the moment."

China, a permanent council member along with the United States, has argued that deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system would further destabilize the Korean peninsula.

Japan's ambassador said the Security Council should discuss further action to build pressure on Pyongyang.

France said it was discussing plans to impose new measures on North Korea within the European Union in a bid to close loopholes in UN sanctions resolutions.

The council has imposed six sets of sanctions on North Korea -- two of which were adopted last year to significantly ramp up measures and deny Kim Jong-Un's regime hard currency revenue.

Washington (AFP) March 4, 2017





Former US president Barack Obama in 2014 launched a cyberwar against North Korea's missile program but it has failed to make significant gains, The New York Times reported Saturday. The United States still cannot effectively counter North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, the newspaper said following a months-long investigation, based on interviews with officials in the Obama and Donald ... read more

Related Links

