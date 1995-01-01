Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
US revises draft UN sanctions proposal on NK; China reports no radiation
 by Staff Writers
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Sept 11, 2017


China says no radiation harm from N. Korea nuclear test
Beijing (AFP) Sept 11, 2017 - China has concluded that radiation levels remain normal in the provinces near the North Korean border after Pyongyang's most powerful nuclear test yet spurred concerns of residual environmental damage.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection announced Sunday it was ending its emergency radiation monitoring in response to the blast last week, which the North claimed was the successful detonation of a hydrogen bomb.

"A comprehensive assessment has concluded that this DPRK nuclear test has caused no environmental impact on China," the ministry said in a statement posted on its website, using the initials of the North's official name.

"After eight days of continuous monitoring, no abnormal results were shown."

More than 1,000 aerosol, air, iodine, water and sediment samples were taken at monitoring stations in northeast Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning provinces as well as in eastern Shandong province, according to the ministry.

The explosion from the most recent nuclear test, the North's sixth, was considerably larger than previous tests and was felt by residents in Chinese cities hundreds of kilometres from the border.

Japan also said last Monday that it had not detected any atmospheric radiation in monitoring posts across the country.

The United States released a revised draft for new sanctions against North Korea on Sunday, diplomats said, making concessions to Russia and China as it seeks to convince the UN Security Council to punish Pyongyang for its recent nuclear test.

The Security Council is set to vote Monday on the US-led effort to impose harsher new sanctions against North Korea, which has defied multiple measures to rein in its weapons programme.

The new draft moderates the toughest parts of the original proposal, with a potentially crippling oil embargo on North Korea to be introduced progressively, diplomats said.

Following four days of tough negotiations, notably with Beijing and Moscow, it eliminated an assets freeze on leader Kim Jong-Un, according to diplomats, which had been called for in the earlier draft.

Among other concessions the new text is slightly softer when it comes to the situation of North Korean guest workers and the inspection by force of ships suspected of carrying cargo prohibited by the UN.

The new draft includes a textile ban, which Washington had pushed for originally.

The proposed raft of sanctions come as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in an interview the showdown over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile program was the world's worst crisis "in years" and had left him deeply worried.

The purpose of the latest measure is to isolate North Korea, leaving it with little choice but to come to the negotiation table.

North Korea for its part has shot back that it would inflict "the greatest pain and suffering" if new measures are passed.

