U.S. sales to foreign militaries top $41 billion in fiscal year 2017

by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Nov 30, 2017
The United States logged $41.93 billion in military equipment and services sales to other countries in Fiscal Year 2017, according to the Pentagon.
The figure was released Wednesday by the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, or DSCA, which manages the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program.
According to DSCA, the total sales included $6.04 billion of deals funded by the State Department's Foreign Military Financing program, $3.87 billion came from deals funded under Defense Department authorities, and $32.02 billion were funded by partner nations through the Foreign Military Sales system.
The totals show strong buyer demand for U.S.equipment and services, DSCA said, which has been working other agencies and other stakeholders to streamline processes when delivering capabilities to U.S. partners.
"This positive sales trend isn't surprising as the United States is the global provider of choice for Security Cooperation," Lt. Gen. Charles W. Hooper, who became DSCA's Director in August, said in a press release. "We deliver not only the most effective defense systems to our partners, but we also ensure a 'Total Package' approach that includes the provision of training, maintenance, and sustainment, to support full spectrum capability for our partners."
FMS, authorized by the Arms Export Control Act and under the direction of the Secretary of State, is used to further U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by sales of defense articles to foreign countries and international organizations.
