Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
CYBER WARS
US says North Korean malware lurking in computer networks
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Nov 14, 2017


US authorities said Tuesday malware developed in North Korea is still lurking in many computer networks, giving hackers backdoor access to government, financial, automotive and media organizations.

An alert issued by the Department of Homeland Security warned of surreptitious activity by the so-called "Hidden Cobra" hacker group, also known by the name "Lazarus."

US officials earlier this year blamed the group for a series of cyberattacks dating back to 2009, saying it was linked to the Pyongyang government.

In Tuesday's warning, the DHS Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) said the hacker could still maintain a presence on victims' networks with the aim of "further network exploitation."

The report said some networks could be infected with the Volgmer "backdoor Trojan" or a remote administration tool known as Fallchill, which can give hackers complete control of a system.

It said FBI investigators suspect the Fallchill tool has been used since 2016 and Volgmer since 2013.

Private security analysts refer to Hidden Cobra as the "Lazarus" group of hackers linked to North Korea and likely behind a series of multimillion-dollar cyber thefts from banks around the world.

Some analysts say the Lazarus group may also have been behind the WannaCry ransomware outbreak earlier this year.

Hackers in the Hidden Cobra or Lazarus group have been active since 2009 and "have leveraged their capabilities to target and compromise a range of victims," according to a DHS report in June.

"Some intrusions have resulted in the exfiltration of data while others have been disruptive in nature."

DHS and FBI officials say the group "will continue to use cyber operations to advance their government's military and strategic objectives," according to the DHS report.

North Korea has denied orchestrating any cyber attacks, but the latest report comes amid rising tensions with the United States over the communist regime's nuclear testing program.

CYBER WARS
Researchers offer new information warfare model
 Moscow, Russia (SPX) Nov 10, 2017
 Researchers from MIPT teamed up with their colleagues from the Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics of the Russian Academy of Sciences (KIAM RAS) and Lomonosov Moscow State University to develop a mathematical model of information warfare in a society under periodic destabilization. The authors of the paper, which was published in the journal Mathematical Models and Computer Simulation ... read more
Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CYBER WARS
Boeing meets 2017 ballistic missile defense installation goal early

 Sweden picks US Patriot missile system over European rival

 Missile from Yemen intercepted near Riyadh airport

 Russia conducts ballistic missile tests
CYBER WARS
Turkey signs missile accord with Paris and Rome

 Raytheon, Australia ink first deal for ground-based air defense system

 US accuses Iran of supplying missile to Yemen

 Raytheon receives $17M contract for missile targeting system
CYBER WARS
First operational MQ-4C Triton drone delivered to U.S. Navy

 Israel downs Syrian drone over Golan Heights: army

 NASA-Developed Drone Aircraft Offer One-of-a-Kind Capabilities

 Niger to let US forces arm drones in counter-terrorism fight
CYBER WARS
SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system

 NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies
CYBER WARS
MBDA Inc. to produce parts for Small Diameter Bomb

 Swedish army to buy BONUS ammunition from BAE

 BAE receives $40M from Lockheed for sensor technology

 US court blocks Trump's military transgender ban
CYBER WARS
Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs
CYBER WARS
EU to ease military movement in face of Russia threat

 Philippines' Duterte thanks Putin for weapons aid

 No decision on Trump, Putin meeting: Tillerson

 EU takes step towards closer defence cooperation
CYBER WARS
Better, bolder printing with silicon nanostructures

 Practical superconducting nanowire single photon detector highly efficient

 Subset of carbon nanotubes poses cancer risk similar to asbestos in mice

 Simple green synthesis is a breath of fresh air



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement