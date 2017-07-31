Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
US says time for talk on N.Korea 'is over'
 By Olivia HAMPTON, with Park Chan-Kyong in Seoul
 Washington (AFP) July 31, 2017


'No point' in urgent UN meeting after N. Korea launch: US
United Nations, United States (AFP) July 31, 2017 - The US envoy to the United Nations said Sunday said there was "no point" in holding a likely fruitless emergency Security Council session on North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile

Warning that a weak additional council resolution would be "worse than nothing" in light of the North's repeated violations, Nikki Haley also urged China, Japan and South Korea to tighten the screws on Pyongyang.

Speculation had been rife that Washington would seek an emergency session of the Security Council, but Haley shot down such suggestions, stating simply: "That is mistaken."

"There is no point in having an emergency session if it produces nothing of consequence," Haley said in a statement, noting that the North violates "with impunity" the numerous Security Council resolutions to which it is subjected.

"An additional Security Council resolution that does not significantly increase the international pressure on North Korea is of no value.

"In fact, it is worse than nothing, because it sends the message to the North Korean dictator that the international community is unwilling to seriously challenge him," Haley added.

Current UN resolutions bar North Korea from developing any ballistic missile-related and nuclear technology, but Pyongyang has defiantly pressed on with its military programs.

Under Kim Jong-Un's leadership, North Korea has accelerated its drive towards a credible nuclear strike capability, in defiance of international condemnation and multiple sets of UN sanctions. The US Senate passed new bipartisan sanctions on Pyongyang Friday.

In all, six sets of UN sanctions have been imposed on North Korea since it first tested an atomic device in 2006, but two resolutions adopted last year significantly toughened the sanctions regime.

"China must decide whether it is finally willing to take this vital step. The time for talk is over," Haley said.

In an earlier tweet, she pressed China to "act" and Japan and South Korea to increase "pressure," stressing that the North Korean issue requires an international solution.

The time for talk on North Korea is "over", the United States said, spurning a UN response to Pyongyang's latest ICBM launch in favour of bomber flights and missile defence system tests.

Nikki Haley, the US envoy to the United Nations, said there was "no point" in holding a fruitless emergency Security Council session, warning that another weak council resolution would be "worse than nothing" in light of the North's repeated violations.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un boasted of his country's ability to strike any target in the US after an intercontinental ballistic missile test Friday which weapons experts said could even bring New York into range -- a major challenge to President Donald Trump.

US strategic bombers on Saturday flew over the Korean peninsula in a direct response to the launch, and on Sunday American forces successfully tested a missile interception system which the US hopes will be installed on the Korean peninsula.

Under Kim's leadership, North Korea has accelerated its drive towards a credible nuclear strike capability, in defiance of international condemnation and multiple sets of UN sanctions. The US Senate passed new bipartisan sanctions on Pyongyang on Friday.

Haley urged China, Japan and South Korea to tighten the screws on Pyongyang.

"An additional Security Council resolution that does not significantly increase the international pressure on North Korea is of no value," she said in a statement late Sunday.

"It sends the message to the North Korean dictator that the international community is unwilling to seriously challenge him.

"China must decide whether it is finally willing to take this vital step. The time for talk is over."

Analysts said the comments indicated Washington had run out of patience with the diplomatic approach, and could consider military intervention.

The latest ICBM test "poses a seemingly tangible threat to the national security of the US", said Jeung Young-Tae, director of military studies at Dongyang University in South Korea.

"Now the US will see no point in negotiation, which only helps Pyongyang earn more time to develop its weapons programmes," he said.

"Whether we want it or not, the risk of unilateral military action by the US cannot be ruled out at this point."

- 'They do NOTHING' -

Earlier, Trump warned that he would not allow China -- the impoverished North's sole major ally and economic lifeline -- to "do nothing" about Pyongyang.

In two tweets Trump linked trade strains with the Asian giant -- marked by a trade deficit of $309 billion last year -- to policy on North Korea, after South Korea indicated it could speed up the deployment of a US missile defence system that has infuriated China.

"I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk," Trump wrote.

"We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!"

Trump has repeatedly urged China to rein in its recalcitrant neighbour, but Beijing insists dialogue is the only practical way forward and rejects suggestions it has a special responsibility in the situation.

"The DPRK nuclear issue is not due to China, the settlement of the DPRK nuclear issue requires the concerted efforts of all parties and the parties should properly recognise this issue," China's foreign ministry said in a statement, using the acronym for North Korea's official name.

Beijing also rejected Trump's linkage of trade and the North, with commerce vice-minister Qian Keming telling a briefing Monday the issues "are not related, and should not be discussed together".

But Shinzo Abe, the prime minister of US treaty ally Japan, also urged Beijing to act -- along with Moscow -- after telephone talks with Trump on Monday Tokyo time.

The North had "trampled all over" efforts to seek a peaceful solution to the situation and "unilaterally escalated" tensions.

"The international community including China and Russia must take it seriously and step up pressure," Abe told reporters.

Russia's foreign ministry, however, said it was "unjustified" for the US and other nations to try to blame Moscow and Beijing for the situation.

Pyongyang lauded the developers of the missile at the weekend, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The US-led campaign only provided "further justification" for the North's resolve to maintain its weapons programs, the foreign ministry said in a statement carried by KCNA.

The ICBM test "is meant to send a stern warning to the US making senseless remarks, being lost to reason in the frantic sanctions and pressure campaign against the DPRK," it said.

burs-slb/sm

NUKEWARS
US responds to N. Korea missile test with show of force
 Washington (AFP) July 30, 2017
 North Korea said Sunday its latest ICBM launch was a "warning" over efforts to slap sanctions on the hermit state, as the US carried out a successful test of its missile defense system in a pointed show of force. A bilateral mission led by US strategic bombers on Saturday flew over the Korean Peninsula in a direct response to the North's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile it boa ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Ralph Johnson completes builders trials

 US successfully tests missile intercept system

 Yemeni rebel missile shot down near Mecca: Arab coalition

 S. Korea speeds up US missile defence over North's missile test
NUKEWARS
Lockheed demos deck-launched variant of LRASM

 Iran rules out halt to missile tests as tension with US rises

 Lockheed receives contract for anti-ship missile production

 Two countries order Rheinmetall air defense systems
NUKEWARS
Insitu receives contract for Afghan ScanEagle UAS services

 AeroVironment supplying small UAS to Australia

 Leonardo DRS, Moog receive counter-UAS weapons contract

 Singapore offers Manila drones, urban warfare training
NUKEWARS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 First UAVs, Now Ships - Connectivity for the next generation of remote naval operations

 Northrop Grumman receives Australian satellite ground station contract
NUKEWARS
BAE, Gorizioni Group partner on BvS10 all-terrain vehicle

 Raytheon receives $75 million Small Diameter Bomb II contract

 BAE testing new monitoring system for military bridges

 China military setting up technology research agency
NUKEWARS
Japan's scandal-hit defence chief resigns

 GAO report details sting operation that defrauded DOD surplus program for police

 White House to issue executive order on defense industry sourcing

 Pentagon trims Pakistan military aid over Haqqani inaction
NUKEWARS
New chief of staff John Kelly a retired Marine general

 China and India locked in high-stakes, high-altitude border row

 China military parade marks 90th anniversary of PLA

 US vice president Pence starts Baltic tour in Estonia
NUKEWARS
New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing

 Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement