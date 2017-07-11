US set to approve $4bn Patriot missile sale to Romania

Washington (UPI) Jul 11, 2017 - NATO-ally Romania is seeking acquisition of Patriot air defense systems from the United States under a Foreign Military Sales deal worth $3.9 billion.

The sales package, which has won approval from the State Department, was reported to Congress on Tuesday by the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which manages the FMS program.

"Romania will use the Patriot missile system to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats," DSCA officials said in a press release. "The proposed sale will increase the defensive capabilities of the Romanian military to guard against aggression and shield the NATO allies who often train and operate within Romania's borders."

Romania has asked for seven Patriot Configuration-3+ Modernized Fire Units, consisting of seven AN/MPQ-65 radar sets, seven AN/MSQ-132 engagement control stations, 13 antenna mast groups, 28 M903 launching stations and 56 Patriot MIM-104E Guidance Enhanced Missile-TBM missiles.

Romania will also receive 168 Patriot Advanced Capabilty-3 Missile Segment Enhancement missiles, and seven Electrical Power Plants III, plus communications equipment, tools and test equipment, support, training equipment, spare and repair parts, personnel training and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics support services.

The prime contractors will be Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. About 40 contractor representatives and 30 U.S. government personnel will be required to travel to Romania for equipment de-processing/fielding, system checkout, training, and other support services.