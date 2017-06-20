Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
US tries to use better China ties to press North Korea
 By Dave Clark
 Washington (AFP) June 20, 2017


CORRECTED: UN veteran is S. Korea's first female foreign minister
Seoul (AFP) June 18, 2017 - A United Nations veteran was Sunday appointed as South Korea's first female foreign minister, tasked with easing tensions over North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

Kang Kyung-Wha, 62, served as Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights and Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs before becoming a senior policy adviser to UN chief Antonio Guterres this year.

Her appointment by President Moon Jae-In comes less than two weeks before Moon's first trip to the US for a summit with President Donald Trump as fears grow over Pyongyang's weapons programme.

The isolated regime has staged a series of missile launches this year, defying global pressure and triggering tightened UN sanctions.

Kang served at the South's foreign ministry for years before joining the UN.

Her diplomatic experience will help the South navigate tricky waters and tackle sensitive issues with allies and neighbours, Moon's office said earlier.

Moon, a centre-left politician who took office after the ousting of impeached president Park Geun-Hye, has advocated dialogue with the North to bring it to the negotiating table -- in a break from his conservative predecessors who took a hardline stance.

Ties with the US have also come under some strain recently over the controversial deployment of a US anti-missile system in the South. The deployment has soured relations with China, which sees the system as a threat.

The South under Park agreed last year to install the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to guard against threats from the North, prompting Beijing to deploy informal economic sanctions against South Korean businesses in April.

Though parts of system are already in place, Moon this month suspended further deployment.

Officially, the delay is to allow time for a new comprehensive environmental impact assessment, but analysts say the move is a strategic delay by Moon to handle the tricky diplomatic situation he inherited.

Washington will host two of China's most senior officials Wednesday to deepen the dialogue between the world's greatest powers and test Beijing's willingness to turn the screw on North Korea.

President Donald Trump's administration has had mixed results in its efforts to shake up US foreign policy, but officials feel they have made inroads with China that could prove productive.

In April, Trump hosted China's President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort, dropping his harsh campaign comments about Beijing and hailing the dawn of "a very, very great relationship."

Last month, Beijing and Washington signed a limited deal to open new markets for each other's exports and a long-standing friend of the Chinese leadership, Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, was confirmed as ambassador.

But tensions remain -- particularly over China's building of artificial islands in disputed South China Sea waters -- and the White House dearly wants Beijing to rein in Kim Jong-Un's isolated North Korean regime.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will welcome State Councilor Yang Jiechi and General Fang Fenghui, chief of Chinese army staff, to the State Department.

Susan Thornton, the US acting assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, said this first edition of the new "US-China Diplomatic and Security Dialogue" would focus on North Korea.

"We continue to urge China to exert its unique leverage as North Korea's largest trading partner, including by fully implementing all UN Security Council sanctions," she said, referring to efforts to halt Pyongyang's nuclear program.

Despite international condemnation and sanctions, North Korea has built a small nuclear arsenal and is developing nuclear-capable ballistic missiles that could threaten Japan, South Korea and -- one-day -- even some US cities.

Washington has some 28,000 troops deployed in South Korea and has a naval armada in the region but has limited diplomatic or economic leverage over Kim.

- Prisoner in a coma -

Last week, what initially seemed a gesture of goodwill by Pyongyang -- the release of a detained US tourist -- turned sour when it was revealed that 22-year-old Otto Warmbier had been brain damaged and in a coma for some time.

Warmbier died on Monday after returning to his hometown in Ohio.

Trump's White House made halting the nuclear threat its number one foreign policy priority, putting aside concerns over China's trade imbalance with the United States to seek Beijing's help in facing down Kim.

But while China has tightened controls on trade in North Korean coal, many experts say it is not ready to truly enforce any sanctions that might threaten the stability of its unpredictable neighbor.

"We're going to be focusing, as I said, on particularly on the urgent threat posed by North Korea, and we expect that that will take some time," Thornton said.

"We don't expect that we'll resolve that problem on Wednesday. But we hope that some of the other issues we're tackling, like military-to-military confidence-building measures -- we might make some progress there."

The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford, agreed that the few short weeks since the Mar-a-Lago summit was probably too short to be able to tell whether China is ready to isolate Kim.

- If deterrence fails -

He said the Pentagon would maintain lines of communication with the Chinese military to head off any escalation in the South China Sea -- but keep this separate from the diplomatic effort on North Korea.

"Secretary Tillerson has said that a key element of any success we would have in de-nuclearizing the peninsula would be the cooperation of China," he said.

"The military dimension today is in support of the diplomatic and economic effort led by the State Department and at the same time we have an effective posture in the region to deter KJU (Kim) and also to respond in the event that deterrence fails."

K-Pop boycott of US troops concert 'regrettable': Seoul
 Seoul (AFP) June 14, 2017
 South Korea's presidential Blue House said Wednesday it was "regrettable" a government-backed concert for US troops stationed in the country was hit by a boycott from scores of K-Pop stars. The Sunday concert was to mark the 100th anniversary of the US 2nd Infantry Division, which is stationed in Uijeongbu, just north of the capital Seoul, but activists launched a campaign against the event. ... read more
