US warns N. Korea of 'massive military response' after nuke test
 By Brian Knowlton with Sebastien Berger in Seoul
 Washington (AFP) Sept 4, 2017


S.Korea believes North has warhead-sized nuclear weapon: minister
Seoul (AFP) Sept 4, 2017 - South Korea believes the North has successfully miniaturised a nuclear weapon to fit onto a missile, Seoul's defence minister said Monday.

"We believe it fits in an intercontinental ballistic missile," Song Young-Moo told lawmakers at a parliamentary briefing, a day after Pyongyang's biggest nuclear test to date.

S. Korean media urges Seoul to develop own nukes
Seoul (AFP) Sept 4, 2017 - South Korean media called Monday for Seoul to consider building its own nuclear weapons amid growing doubts over its decades-old alliance with Washington following North Korea's sixth nuclear test.

Pyongyang on Sunday triggered global alarm with by far its most powerful test to date, after it claimed it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be mounted onto a long-range missile, which analysts say is a major advancement in its nuclear programme.

The South, which hosts 28,500 US troops to defend it from the North, is banned from building its own nuclear weapons under a 1974 atomic energy deal it signed with the US, which instead offers a "nuclear umbrella" against potential attacks.

But growing nuclear and missile threats from its belligerent northern neighbour is prompting some in the South to call for its own nuclear armament.

"As nuclear weapons are being churned out above our heads, we can't always rely on the US nuclear umbrella and extended deterrence," the mass-circulation Donga Ilbo newspaper said in an editorial Monday.

The US stationed some of its atomic weapons in the South following the 1950-53 Korean War, but withdrew them in 1991 when the two Koreas jointly declared they would make the peninsula nuclear-free.

That pact was no longer binding, the editorial said, and added: "There is no reason for us to cling onto the declaration when it has become the 'denuclearisation of South Korea', not the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula".

The Seoul government should not "hesitate" in reintroducing US tactical nuclear weapons as well as building its own atomic devices.

Such a move would undoubtedly alarm Pyongyang, which consistently says it is at risk of attack by the US.

Following Sunday's test, South Korean President Moon Jae-In called for discussions on deploying "the strongest strategic assets of the US military", without elaborating on what those weapons could be.

But Moon's office later clarified that Seoul "maintains" its position on denuclearisation.

Analysts warn that growing doubts over the alliance, fuelled by rash comments from US President Donald Trump, could force the South to seriously consider nuclear armament.

"Undermining alliance solidarity at this moment is dumb and dangerous," tweeted Colin Kahl of Georgetown University, who worked for the Obama administration.

In a series of tweets posted hours after the test, Trump denounced the North but also criticised Seoul, saying: "South Korea is finding their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!"

On the campaign trail, Trump had accused US allies including Japan and South Korea of not paying enough for their defence and suggested they develop their own nuclear weapons, triggering major concerns about the alliance.

Trump must "stop attacking" the allies and tweeting before meeting them, Kahl said, adding: "The Administration needs to speak with one voice before confusion splits the US from its allies, produces a war, or both."

The United States warned it could launch a "massive military response" to any threats from North Korea following Pyongyang's provocative detonation of what it claimed was a miniaturized hydrogen bomb.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis spoke out on Sunday after North Korea carried out an unexpectedly strong nuclear test, more powerful than the bomb that levelled Hiroshima in 1945.

President Donald Trump called an emergency meeting of his national security advisers and had his second telephone call of the weekend with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, but did not talk to South Korea's Moon Jae-In -- instead accusing Seoul of "appeasement".

He threatened drastic economic sanctions, including "stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea."

US monitors measured a powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake near the North's main testing site on Sunday, felt in parts of China and Russia, with an aftershock possibly caused by a rock collapse.

The North -- which in July carried out two intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches that apparently brought much of the US mainland into range -- hailed its test of what it described as a hydrogen bomb designed for a rocket as "a perfect success."

Mattis told reporters: "Any threat to the United States or its territories, including Guam, or our allies will be met with a massive military response, a response both effective and overwhelming.

"We are not looking to the total annihilation of a country, namely North Korea," he added, but warned: "We have many options to do so."

The White House said the US was committed to "defending our homeland, territories, and allies using the full range of diplomatic, conventional, and nuclear capabilities at our disposal."

- 'Fratricidal war' -

Pyongyang residents celebrated as a jubilant television newsreader hailed the "unprecedentedly large" blast which she said had moved the country closer to "the final goal of completing the state nuclear force."

It prompted an international chorus of condemnation, including from both the North's key allies, China and Russia.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the test as "profoundly destabilizing". The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-In, who advocates engagement as well as penalties to bring Pyongyang to the negotiating table, called for new United Nations sanctions to "completely isolate North Korea."

On Monday Seoul carried out a live-fire exercise in the Sea of Japan, which it calls the East Sea, using a volley of missiles to simulate an attack on the North's nuclear site.

But Trump criticised the US treaty ally on Twitter, saying: "South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!"

In a statement, the presidential Blue House retorted: "Korea is a country that experienced a fratricidal war."

It "will continue to push for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula through peaceful means working together with our allies", it added.

- 'Cut off North Korea' -

Hours before the test, the North released images of Kim at his country's Nuclear Weapons Institute, inspecting a device it called a "thermonuclear weapon with super explosive power" entirely made "by our own efforts and technology," according to the Korean Central News Agency.

A series of US and United Nations-backed sanctions seem to have had little effect on Pyongyang.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday his department was preparing potent new measures that would "cut off North Korea economically."

The measures would ensure that "anybody that wants to do trade or business with them will be prevented from doing trade or business with us," he said on "Fox News Sunday."

While the United States has virtually no trade with the North, the burden of such sanctions would fall heavily on China, which buys about 90 percent of North Korean exports.

- Tremor felt in China, Russia -

South Korean experts said the tremor near the North's main test site was five to six times stronger than that from a 10-kiloton test a year ago.

Despite fears of a possible radioactive leak, Japanese and Chinese scientists said they had detected no radiation in the atmosphere.

As well as July's landmark ICBM tests, Pyongyang last week fired a missile over Japan.

Trump has warned Pyongyang that it faces "fire and fury" and that Washington's weapons are "locked and loaded."

But the North has huge artillery forces within range of Seoul, a city of 10 million people, and could inflict mass casualties in retaliation to any strike.

"There are no realistic military options in terms of striking North Korea, because doing so would likely spark a full-scale war," Mark Fitzpatrick of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told AFP.

Old playbook behind North Korea's new nuclear test
 Seoul (AFP) Sept 3, 2017
 The path to Pyongyang's latest nuclear test followed a textbook North Korean strategy: escalating provocations accompanied by furious denunciations of annual South Korea-US military exercises. In the 12 days since Washington praised Pyongyang's "restraint" and held out the prospect of early talks, the North has fired three short-range missiles, sent another one soaring over Japan and detonat ... read more
