MILTECH
VSE Corporation reports of logistics delivery orders
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Sep 6, 2017


VSE Corporation reported it is to provide maritime logistics support under the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program to 11 foreign customers.

The delivery orders were awarded to the logistic company by the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command International Fleet Support Program Office in July and August and have a delivery period of between nine and 20 months.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with the U.S. Navy, delivering innovative solutions and services to ensure our allied navies fulfill their maritime mission requirements," Maurice Gauthier, VSE's chief executive officer, said in a press release. "Follow-on training and in-country technical support, including critical equipment procurement, are vital to the operations of our allied navies, and we are dedicated to providing valuable and reliable services at home and abroad."

VSE said its maritime support will include logistics, planning, repair and maintenance management, procurement, technical assistance, training, and engineering support.

The funded value of the delivery orders have a combined worth of $57.4 million

